    Chandrayaan-3: Why is Sriharikota a prime destination for space mission launches

    Ahead of Friday's Chandrayaan-3 launch, we explore the reasons why Sriharikota has become a prominent hub for space launches and the key factors that contribute to its popularity.

    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 14, 2023, 12:55 PM IST

    Sriharikota, a small barrier island off the eastern coast of India, has emerged as one of the most favored locations for launching space missions. Home to the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) or the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) launch site, Sriharikota offers several advantages that make it an ideal choice for space missions. Ahead of Friday's Chandrayaan-3 launch, we explore the reasons why Sriharikota has become a prominent hub for space launches and the key factors that contribute to its popularity.

    1. Geographical Location and Strategic Advantage:

    Sriharikota's strategic geographical location plays a crucial role in its selection as a spaceport. Situated on the east coast of India, it provides an advantageous proximity to the equator. Launching satellites from near the equator allows for maximum utilization of the Earth's rotational speed, providing an extra boost to spacecraft, resulting in fuel efficiency and cost-effectiveness. Sriharikota's position at 13 degrees latitude also offers a wider range of launch azimuths, facilitating various orbital trajectories.

    2. Safety Considerations:

    Sriharikota's location provides natural safety buffers that mitigate potential risks during launch operations. Being a coastal area, it offers a clear over-water path for rocket launches, minimizing risks to populated areas in case of any launch anomalies. Additionally, Sriharikota's island location acts as a physical barrier, providing an added layer of security and containment for any unforeseen events during launch operations.

    3. Favourable Weather Conditions:

    The region surrounding Sriharikota benefits from a relatively benign and predictable weather pattern, which is a crucial aspect for successful space missions. The launch site experiences a minimal occurrence of extreme weather events such as hurricanes, tornadoes, or seismic activities, reducing the risk of launch delays or disruptions. The stable weather conditions ensure a higher probability of achieving launch targets within scheduled timeframes.

    4. Local Infrastructure and Expertise:

    Over the years, Sriharikota has developed a robust infrastructure to support space missions. The Satish Dhawan Space Centre houses multiple launch pads, assembly facilities, tracking stations, and mission control centers. The proximity to Chennai, a major metropolitan city, facilitates the availability of skilled manpower, research institutes, and technical support services required for mission planning, spacecraft integration, and pre-launch operations.

    5. Technological Advancements and Launch Capability:

    India's space agency, ISRO, has continuously demonstrated technological advancements and developed indigenous launch capabilities. The successful launch of numerous satellites, including Chandrayaan-2 and Mars Orbiter Mission, has established India's credibility in the space domain. Sriharikota's launch site is equipped with state-of-the-art launch facilities, launch vehicles, and reliable launch systems, ensuring efficient and reliable launch operations.

    Sriharikota's emergence as one of the most favored places for space mission launches is a testament to its strategic advantages, safety considerations, favorable weather conditions, robust infrastructure, and technological advancements. The geographical location, safety buffers, and proximity to the equator offer unique benefits, making Sriharikota an attractive choice for national and international space agencies. With its continued growth and contributions to space exploration, Sriharikota solidifies its position as a prime destination for launching space missions, furthering our understanding of the universe and propelling humanity's quest for exploration.

    Last Updated Jul 14, 2023, 12:55 PM IST
