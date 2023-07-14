Belgaum's Stellar Contribution: Locally-crafted parts propel Chandrayaan-3's lunar quest

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Belgaum, India has made significant contributions to the Chandrayaan-3 mission through the manufacturing of spare parts by Servo Controller Aerospace Pvt Ltd. Prakash Padnekar, a scientist from Belgaum, also plays a vital role. Their efforts highlight India's mastery in space missions and inspire future generations.

    First Published Jul 14, 2023, 1:47 PM IST

    Belgaum, a city known for its manufacturing expertise, has made a remarkable contribution to the Chandrayaan-3 mission. With the aid of meticulously-crafted spare parts manufactured within the district of Belgaum, this captivating lunar exploration endeavour is awaited to embark on its extraordinary journey.

    At Kundanagari, a manufacturing facility in Belgaum, preparations have been underway to support the highly anticipated Chandrayaan-3 mission.

    Servo Controls Aerospace India Pvt Ltd a company based in Belgaum, has played a key role in this significant achievement. For many years, they have collaborated closely with the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), lending their expertise in producing vital spare parts. 

    Now, as Chandrayaan-3 gears up for its launch, the team at Servo Controller Aerospace India Pvt Ltd takes great pride in their invaluable contribution.

    The Managing Director of Servo Controller Aerospace India Pvt Ltd, Deepak Dhadooty, expressed his satisfaction and excitement to the Asianet News network, regarding their involvement with ISRO. 

    "We have manufactured spare parts for the launcher of Chandrayaan-3, continuing our fruitful association with ISRO," he revealed, adding, "With the unfortunate setback of Chandrayaan-2, we are determined to ensure the success of Chandrayaan-3."

    The manufacturing process at Belgaum's facility combines indigenous expertise and cutting-edge foreign technology, delivering high-quality spare parts to ISRO. 

    Talented Scientist from Belgaum

    Another contribution of Belagavi to the Chandrayaan-3 project is Prakash Padnekar, hailing from Anagadi village in Khanapura taluk of Belgaum district, who has dedicated the last five years of his career to pursuing Space Science.
     
    He has also worked on the Chandrayaan-2 mission and brings experience and determination to his current role in ensuring the success of Chandrayaan-3.

    The Chandrayaan-3 mission holds immense promise, and the contributions of the young scientist from Belgaum and the dedicated team at Servo Controller Aerospace India Pvt Ltd stand as shining examples of India's Mastery in Space Missions.

    As the spare parts manufactured in Belgaum propel Chandrayaan-3 on its lunar odyssey, the nation looks forward to witnessing another exuberant chapter in India's space exploration journey. This remarkable achievement celebrates the capabilities of Indian scientists, technicians, and manufacturers, positioning India as a global leader in space research and inspiring millions of young minds to reach for the stars.

    Last Updated Jul 14, 2023, 3:08 PM IST
