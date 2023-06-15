BGMI Redeem Codes for June 15: Unlock free rewards and get weapon skins, outfits & more

BGMI Redeem Codes for June 15: Check out the most recent list of BGMI redemption codes to get a variety of fun in-game goodies right away! These codes allow players to gain access to a variety of products without having to pay real money for the virtual currency known as "Unknown Cash" (UC).Read on.

If you play Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) and haven't yet downloaded the most recent 2.5 version, you should do so right now since a tonne of fantastic stuff are on the way! The update features Nusa, a brand-new tropical terrain that offers players a chance to practise their tactical thinking. It has gaming elements like ziplines and lifts. You may also see zorb balls, a pool, incendiary structures, and breakable jars.

A unique feature called BGMI redemption codes allows users to get free in-game things by entering particular codes. These codes allow players to gain access to a variety of products without having to pay real money for the virtual currency known as "Unknown Cash" (UC).

Players who don't want to buy UC may still purchase stuff from the in-game store using redeem codes. These codes may be used to open a variety of goods, such as weapon skins, chicken congratulations, and more. The players can redeem codes and obtain these in-game items.

Gamers may obtain these products without spending any money by redeeming these coupons. Players may take use of the features of the game without worrying about money thanks to this system, which offers an alternative to buying in-game cash. Learn how to use codes in BGMI to get a variety of premium in-game stuff.

Here's a full list of redeem codes:

BOBR3IBMT- Desert Ranger Set

GPHZDBTFZM24U- Gun Skin (UMP9)

KARZBZYTR- Skin (KAR98 Sniper)

SD14G84FCC- AKM Skin

BMTFZBZQNC – Free Drifter Set

SD14G84FCC – Free Skin for KAR98 Sniper Gun

RNUZBZ9QQ – AKM Glacier Skin

VETREL2IMHX- Bumble Bee Set

TIFZBHZK4A- Legendary Outfit

RNUZBZ9QQ- Outfit

TQIZBZ76F- Motor Vehicle Skin

SD16Z66XHH- Gun Skin

S78FTU2XJ- New Skin (M16A4)