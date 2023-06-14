Infinix Note 30 5G with JBL-powered speakers, 108MP camera launched in India; price starts at Rs 14,999

The 6.78-inch 120Hz Infinix Note 30 5G smartphone with a MediaTek Dimensity 6080 SoC and up to 8GB of RAM has been made available in India. The phone supports 5G connection and has a 108-megapixel main camera, a 16-megapixel selfie camera, twin stereo speakers, and JBL sound.

Infinix released the Infinix Note 30 5G in India. The Infinix Note 30 5G is a feature-packed smartphone with a 6.78-inch 120Hz display, MediaTek Dimensity 6080 SoC, and up to 8GB of RAM. It features a 108-megapixel main camera with excellent quality, a 16-megapixel front-facing camera, and twin stereo speakers with JBL sound. The phone contains multiple sensors, extendable storage, and 5G capability. It has a fingerprint sensor, a fast-charging 5,000mAh battery, and a bypass charging mode to prevent overheating when playing games.

The Infinix Note 30 5G is a dual-SIM (Nano) smartphone that comes pre-installed with Android 13-based XOS 13 operating system. A big 6.78-inch full-HD+ IPS display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate, and a maximum brightness of 580 nits is one of its many highlights.

The phone has a high-resolution 108-megapixel primary camera for taking pictures and movies, as well as two secondary sensors with unidentified characteristics. A 16-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls is located on the front. The Infinix Note 30 5G has two stereo speakers that provide JBL sound and are certified for Hi-Res Audio.

Up to 256GB of storage space is available on the Infinix Note 30 5G, and this space can be increased via a microSD card slot. In addition to a 3.5mm audio connection and a USB Type-C connector, it supports 5G, 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, NFC, and other connectivity options. The phone has a number of sensors, including a proximity sensor, ambient light sensor, e-compass, gyroscope, and light sensor.

A fingerprint sensor is included on the Note 30 5G for biometric authentication. It contains a 5,000mAh battery with 45W quick charging capability. According to Infinix, the bypass charging capability enables gamers to directly power the motherboard, lowering battery stress and limiting overheating.

The 4GB RAM and 128GB storage edition of the Infinix Note 30 5G begins at Rs. 14,999 in India, while the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant costs Rs. 15,999. Customers who pay using Axis Bank debit or credit cards receive a Rs. 1,000 discount.

