Apple iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max to cost more in India? Here's what we know

Apple’s upcoming iPhone 15 Pro models are expected to get a price hike of around $200 which is around Rs 16,000. The iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, and iPhone 15 Plus will likely be part of the next iPhone 15 series. According to media reports, the iPhone 15 Pro models might see a price increase of up to $200 (about Rs 16,490). Going by the prediction, in India, iPhone 15 Pro will get a price hike of Rs 16,490 which is a huge margin.

Notably, unlike other international markets, the US market did not see a price increase for the iPhone 14 Pro. In 2023, these markets will experience a raise for the second time after the most recent increase, according to the reports.

The reports omitted to explain the cause of the price increase. However, it is hypothesised that this is because of the advancements in hardware.

Apple iPhone 14 Pro was launched at a starting price of Rs 1,29,900 in India and $999 (around Rs 82,380) in the US. If the price is hiked by $200, it will be priced at $1,199 (around Rs 98,850) in the US.

In India, on the other hand, is likely to be higher than that because of the additional charges like GST, customs duty and more. With all of that in mind, the iPhone 15 Pro is anticipated to cost more than Rs 1,44,900 in India.

The iPhone 14 series is currently on sale in India during Amazon's Apple Days event. Originally priced at Rs 79,900, the iPhone 14 is now available on Amazon for Rs 67,999. The starting price for the iPhone 14 Plus, on the other hand, has dropped from Rs 89,900 to Rs 76,900. The Amazon Apple Days sale will end on June 17.

The launch of the iPhone 15 series is expected in approximately two months, as Apple typically unveils its new iPhones in September. As we approach the launch event, more details regarding the 2023 iPhones are likely to emerge.

