Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Apple iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max to cost more in India? Here's what we know

    Apple will have to increase the prices of iPhone 15 Pro models, exponentially. While the exact price details have not been disclosed, reports suggested that the Pro models will experience a price hike of about $200, equivalent to around Rs 16,490 in India.

    Apple iPhone 15 Pro iPhone 15 Pro Max to cost more in India Here is what we know gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jun 14, 2023, 2:45 PM IST

    Apple’s upcoming iPhone 15 Pro models are expected to get a price hike of around $200 which is around Rs 16,000. The iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, and iPhone 15 Plus will likely be part of the next iPhone 15 series. According to media reports, the iPhone 15 Pro models might see a price increase of up to $200 (about Rs 16,490). Going by the prediction, in India, iPhone 15 Pro will get a price hike of Rs 16,490 which is a huge margin. 

    Notably, unlike other international markets, the US market did not see a price increase for the iPhone 14 Pro. In 2023, these markets will experience a raise for the second time after the most recent increase, according to the reports.

    Also Read | iPhone 13 available for Rs 21,050 on Flipkart; Check out AMAZING deal to buy Apple smartphone

    The reports omitted to explain the cause of the price increase. However, it is hypothesised that this is because of the advancements in hardware. 

    Apple iPhone 14 Pro was launched at a starting price of Rs 1,29,900 in India and $999 (around Rs 82,380) in the US. If the price is hiked by $200, it will be priced at $1,199 (around Rs 98,850) in the US. 

    In India, on the other hand, is likely to be higher than that because of the additional charges like GST, customs duty and more.   With all of that in mind, the iPhone 15 Pro is anticipated to cost more than Rs 1,44,900 in India.

    Also Read | WhatsApp update: Messaging app to introduce record, share 60 seconds video message feature

    The iPhone 14 series is currently on sale in India during Amazon's Apple Days event. Originally priced at Rs 79,900, the iPhone 14 is now available on Amazon for Rs 67,999. The starting price for the iPhone 14 Plus, on the other hand, has dropped from Rs 89,900 to Rs 76,900. The Amazon Apple Days sale will end on June 17.

    The launch of the iPhone 15 series is expected in approximately two months, as Apple typically unveils its new iPhones in September. As we approach the launch event, more details regarding the 2023 iPhones are likely to emerge.

    Also Read | Apple iPhone 14 gets MASSIVE discount on Amazon, Flipkart; Check details

    Last Updated Jun 14, 2023, 2:45 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Apple iPhone 14 gets MASSIVE discount on Amazon Flipkart sale Check details gcw

    Apple iPhone 14 gets MASSIVE discount on Amazon, Flipkart; Check details

    Nothing Phone 2 to launch on July 11 Here is what you can expect design price specs gcw

    Nothing Phone (2) to launch on July 11; Here's what you can expect

    Xiaomi Pad 6 with 11 inch display Snapdragon 870 SoC launched in India check price specs other details gcw

    Xiaomi Pad 6 with 11-inch display, Snapdragon 870 SoC launched in India

    Nothing Phone 1 at LOWEST price ever buy it for Rs 699 on Flipkart ahead of Nothing Phone 2 launch check details gcw

    Nothing Phone (1) at LOWEST price ever! You can buy it for Rs 699 on Flipkart; Check deal details

    Xiaomi Pad 6 to launch on June 13 Here is what you can expect from OnePlus Pad rival gcw

    Xiaomi Pad 6 to launch on June 13: Here's what you can expect from OnePlus Pad rival

    Recent Stories

    Cyclone Biparjoy Updates Over 45,000 evacuated, flood threat to 442 villages, landfall with speed upto 150 kmph

    Cyclone Biparjoy: Over 45,000 evacuated, flood threat to 442 villages, landfall with speed upto 150 kmph

    CPI extends support to Arvind Kejriwal in ordinance war with Centre AJR

    CPI extends support to Arvind Kejriwal in ordinance war with Centre

    football Real Madrid unveils home kit for 2023/24 season with a special touch osf

    Real Madrid unveils home kit for 2023/24 season with a special touch

    Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty (FF-53) June 14 2023: Check the prize money winners Here anr

    Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty (FF-53) June 14 2023: Check the prize money HERE

    Kantara 2 Update: Rishab Shetty's movie to go on floors soon; read details RBA

    Kantara 2 Update: Rishab Shetty's movie to go on floors soon; read details

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon