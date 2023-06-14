Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    OnePlus Nord 3 5G leaked images reveal design and colours ahead of global launch

    According to the renders, the phone may have two colour options -- black and lime green. The side is expected to include a distinct alert slide to manage loud and silent audio modes.

    OnePlus Nord 3 5G leaked images reveal design colours storage price ahead of global launch gcw
    First Published Jun 14, 2023, 6:51 PM IST

    OnePlus Nord 3 5G is expected to launch soon. The model is likely to be a rebranded version of the OnePlus Ace 2V, released in China in March this year. An octa-core 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC and a 5,000mAh dual-cell battery with support for 80W SuperVOOC fast charging were included with the Ace 2V. It has three rear cameras on the back, each having a 50 megapixel, an 8 megapixel, and a 2-megapixel sensor. 

    Similar features and characteristics have also been linked to the impending Nord 3 phone. The alleged marketing photos for the device have now reportedly been leaked ahead of launch.

    Also Read | Infinix Note 30 5G with JBL-powered speakers, 108MP camera launched in India; price starts at Rs 14,999

    Several marketing picture renderings of the allegedly OnePlus Nord 3 5G device have been leaked, according to a claim by the German newspaper Winfuture.de. There are two colour options for the phone: light green and black.

    Two circular camera modules are visible in the upper left corner of the rear panel. The top module has one sensor, while the second module contains two more sensors. Alongside the camera modules, two back LED flash units are visible. The top of the display also has a punch-hole slot with a central alignment that is likely to house the front camera sensor.

    Also Read | Apple iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max to cost more in India? Here's what we know

    Moreover, a microphone, an IR blaster, and a speaker are seen on the top edge of the upcoming OnePlus Nord 3 5G. The SIM slot, a second microphone, a USB Type-C connector, and an additional speaker grille appear to be located on the bottom edge. The volume rocker is located on the left edge of the device, and the power button and alert slider are located on the right edge.

    According to reports, the Nord 3's triple back camera system comprises a 50-megapixel sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide device, and a 2-megapixel sensor. A 16-megapixel sensor is probably going to be included with the front camera. The phone should cost between Rs. 30,000 and Rs. 32,000 in India and come in 12GB or 16GB RAM models with internal storage that can hold up to 256GB. 

    Also Read | iPhone 13 available for Rs 21,050 on Flipkart; Check out AMAZING deal to buy Apple smartphone

