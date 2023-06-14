Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    BGMI redeem codes for June 14: Unlock exciting rewards, weapon skins, benefits & more

    BGMI redeem codes for June 14: Players may gain in-game stuff for free by using BGMI redemption codes. A variety of prizes, including skins, emotes, clothes, and UC, may be unlocked with these codes. To redeem, enter the code and your character ID on the official BGMI website, then pick up the rewards in-game.

    First Published Jun 14, 2023, 10:56 AM IST

    After PUBG Mobile was banned, BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India) became quite well-known in India. The Indian government made the decision to permit BGMI back into the nation with certain adjustments. Like the creators of other well-liked battle royale games like Garena Free Fire, the creators of BGMI frequently publish redemption codes that provide players access to a broad array of tempting bonuses and freebies. These prizes range widely and include UC (Unknown Cash), in-game credits, costumes, emotes, weapon skins, and more.

    A unique feature called BGMI redemption codes allows users to get free in-game things by entering particular codes. These codes allow players to gain access to a variety of products without having to pay real money for the virtual currency known as "Unknown Cash" (UC).

    Players who don't want to buy UC may still purchase stuff from the in-game store using redeem codes. These codes may be used to open a variety of goods, such as weapon skins, chicken congratulations, and more.

    Players may access certain in-game things by utilising various codes for free thanks to the BGMI redeem codes function. These resources are free for gamers to use.

    • TQIZBZ76F – Vehicle Skin
    • 5FG10D33 – Falcon and Free Emotes
    • GPHZDBTFZM24U – UMP9 Skin
    • KARZBZYTR – Free Outfit

    • JJCZCDZJ9U – Golden Pan
    • UKUZBZGWF – Free Fireworks
    • TIFZBHZK4A – Free Outfit
    • RNUZBZ9QQ – AKM Glacier Skin
    • PGHZDBTFZ95U – M416 Skin
    • R89FPLM9S – Companion
    • BMTCZBZMFS – Pretty in Pink set and Pretty in Pink Headpiece
    • 5FG10D33 – Outfit for Free
    • TQIZBz76F - 3 Free Motorcycle 
    • BMTFZBZQNC - Free Drifter Set
    • SD14G84FCC - Free Skin for KAR98 Sniper Gun
    • RNUZBZ9QQ - AKM Glacier Skin

