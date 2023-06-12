Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    iPhone 13 available for Rs 21,050 on Flipkart; Check out AMAZING deal to buy Apple smartphone

    First Published Jun 12, 2023, 5:52 PM IST

    Apple iPhone 13 offer: If you are planning to buy a premium Apple iPhone on a budget then the Apple iPhone 13 is a sound choice. The Apple iPhone 13 is currently available at Rs 21,050 in Flipkart sale after Rs 48,850 discount.
     

    article_image1

    Apple iPhone 13 was the most selling smartphone in India in 2022. During the Flipkart sales, the Apple iPhone 13 garnered a positive response from customers and is still one of the most cost-effective smartphones on the market. The Apple iPhone 13 will soon be a two-year-old flagship, yet it is still competitive with the majority of high-end smartphones on the market. 

    The Apple iPhone 13 popularised the diagonal back camera design, which the firm has continued to use. If you want to purchase a high-end flagship handset but have a limited budget, the Apple iPhone 13 is unquestionably one of the finest options. 

    Also Read | Kairan Quazi: Meet 14-year-old boy hired by Elon Musk to join SpaceX as an engineer

    article_image2

    The Apple iPhone 13 was introduced in 2021 with a starting price of Rs 79,900 together with the Apple iPhone 13 Pro and small. It is now on sale at Flipkart for Rs 21,050 after receiving a Rs 48,850 reduction.

    After a discount of Rs 10,901, the Apple iPhone 13 is advertised on Flipkart for Rs 58,999. Additionally, customers may receive 5% cashback when using a Flipkart Axis Bank card. The price of the Apple iPhone 13 is now Rs 56,050. In addition, purchasers can receive a discount of up to Rs 35,000 in return for an old smartphone. Customers may get the Apple iPhone 13 from the Flipkart Big Saving Days sale for just Rs 21,050 after all promotions and bank discounts.

    article_image3

    All you need to know about iPhone 13

    The 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display on the Apple iPhone 13 is driven by the company's top-of-the-line A15 Bionic processor. The smartphone has a dual 12-megapixel back camera arrangement that records in 4K Dolby Vision HDR. A 12MP TrueDepth front camera with Night mode is also included.

    According to the manufacturer, the gadget can play videos for up to 17 hours. The Apple iPhone 13 is a wise choice if you want to get a premium Apple iPhone on a tight budget because it delivers practically identical features as the Apple iPhone 14 at a considerably lesser price.

    Also Read | Samsung Galaxy S22 price slashed! You can buy it under Rs 55,000; Check out the deal

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Xiaomi Pad 5 price in India dropped ahead of Pad 6 launch on June 13 check new rates gcw

    Xiaomi Pad 5 price in India dropped ahead of Pad 6 launch on June 13

    Apple Vision Pro budget version to launch by 2025 may be priced at around USD 1500 gcw

    Apple Vision Pro's budget version to launch by 2025, may be priced at around $1,500

    Samsung Galaxy S22 price slashed You can buy it under Rs 55000 Check out the deal gcw

    Samsung Galaxy S22 price slashed! You can buy it under Rs 55,000; Check out the deal

    Realme 11 Pro Plus vs Motorola Edge 40 Comparing features battery design price more under 30000 gcw

    Realme 11 Pro+ vs Motorola Edge 40: Which is a better smartphone for YOU under Rs 30,000?

    iPhone 13 gets MASSIVE price drop You can now buy Apple smartphone for Rs 58749 on Flipkart check all details gcw

    iPhone 13 gets MASSIVE price drop! You can now buy Apple smartphone for Rs 58,749 on Flipkart

    Recent Stories

    BTS Suga to visit India Singer shares his plans and says I love Bollywood films MAH

    BTS Suga to visit India? Singer shares his plans and says, 'I love Bollywood films’

    CoWIN portal completely safe Health Ministry amid data leak claims on Telegram gcw

    CoWIN portal completely safe: Health Ministry amid data leak claims

    Kerala's shocking dog bite statistics are a cause of concern; Here's why anr

    Kerala's shocking dog bite statistics are a cause of concern; Here's why

    Monalisa SEXY video Bhojpuri actress Khesari Lal HOT dance in Ghadi Me Bajal Bate goes viral watch RBA

    Monalisa SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress, Khesari Lal's HOT dance in ‘Ghadi Me Bajal Bate' goes viral-WATCH

    7 top richest actors of the world & their net worth ADC

    7 top richest actors of the world & their net worth

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon