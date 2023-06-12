iPhone 13 available for Rs 21,050 on Flipkart; Check out AMAZING deal to buy Apple smartphone

Apple iPhone 13 offer: If you are planning to buy a premium Apple iPhone on a budget then the Apple iPhone 13 is a sound choice. The Apple iPhone 13 is currently available at Rs 21,050 in Flipkart sale after Rs 48,850 discount.



Apple iPhone 13 was the most selling smartphone in India in 2022. During the Flipkart sales, the Apple iPhone 13 garnered a positive response from customers and is still one of the most cost-effective smartphones on the market. The Apple iPhone 13 will soon be a two-year-old flagship, yet it is still competitive with the majority of high-end smartphones on the market. The Apple iPhone 13 popularised the diagonal back camera design, which the firm has continued to use. If you want to purchase a high-end flagship handset but have a limited budget, the Apple iPhone 13 is unquestionably one of the finest options.

The Apple iPhone 13 was introduced in 2021 with a starting price of Rs 79,900 together with the Apple iPhone 13 Pro and small. It is now on sale at Flipkart for Rs 21,050 after receiving a Rs 48,850 reduction. After a discount of Rs 10,901, the Apple iPhone 13 is advertised on Flipkart for Rs 58,999. Additionally, customers may receive 5% cashback when using a Flipkart Axis Bank card. The price of the Apple iPhone 13 is now Rs 56,050. In addition, purchasers can receive a discount of up to Rs 35,000 in return for an old smartphone. Customers may get the Apple iPhone 13 from the Flipkart Big Saving Days sale for just Rs 21,050 after all promotions and bank discounts.

All you need to know about iPhone 13 The 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display on the Apple iPhone 13 is driven by the company's top-of-the-line A15 Bionic processor. The smartphone has a dual 12-megapixel back camera arrangement that records in 4K Dolby Vision HDR. A 12MP TrueDepth front camera with Night mode is also included. According to the manufacturer, the gadget can play videos for up to 17 hours. The Apple iPhone 13 is a wise choice if you want to get a premium Apple iPhone on a tight budget because it delivers practically identical features as the Apple iPhone 14 at a considerably lesser price.