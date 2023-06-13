'Same toolkit at work...' Twitter users have doubts on timing of Jack Dorsey's claims on Modi government

When Jack Dorsey, the former CEO of Twitter, unexpectedly emerges on a YouTube channel and begins making accusations against the Indian government, social media users swiftly seize upon the peculiar timing of this attack.

It's been barely two weeks since former Congress party president and former Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi launched a major counter-offensive from American soil on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government, and the BJP-RSS. So when former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey suddenly appears on a YouTube channel and starts levelling allegations against the Indian government, social media users were quick to latch on to the uncanny timing of the attack.

A number of users took to Twitter to share their opinion on Jack Dorsey's remarks. The Twitter co-founder alleged that the company received 'many requests' from India to block accounts covering farmer protests and those critical of the government. He went on to say that during farmer protests, the Indian government pressurised the platform, warning that it would be shut down and raids would be conducted at the homes of Twitter employees if the firm did not follow suit.

As the video of Dorsey's remarks went viral on social media, Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar called out the former Twitter CEO and rubbished his claims on farmers' protest. Meanwhile, social media users sought to link these remarks with Rahul Gandhi's alleged secret US meetings.

Union Minister of State for Information and Technology, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, strongly criticized former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey for his assertions regarding the Indian government's alleged requests to censor accounts related to the farmers' protests and journalists critical of the government. In an interview, Dorsey claimed that the Indian government had issued warnings to Twitter, including the possibility of raids and shutting down the platform in India if it failed to comply with the government's demands.

Chandrasekhar, in his clarification, refuted Dorsey's claims and highlighted the partisan behaviour during Dorsey's tenure at Twitter. He pointed out that Twitter had difficulties in removing misinformation from its platform in India while being more proactive in addressing similar events in the USA. Chandrasekhar emphasized that no raids or imprisonments took place, and the government's focus was solely on ensuring compliance with Indian laws.

Government hits back at Jack Dorsey, reminds ex-Twitter CEO of arbitrary, blatantly partisan conduct