Google Pixel 8 series camera details leaked! Here's what you can expect

Google’s upcoming Pixel 8 series will offer two phones- Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro. While the company is yet to officially announce the series, the rumour mill is churning out expected features that may come with the new smartphone.

The Google Pixel 8 series camera details have been leaked ahead of the expected launch in October. While the forthcoming Pixel 8 family, which might include the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, is expected to include a new Tensor G3 SoC, the cameras also seem to be receiving a lot of attention, at least in terms of hardware.

The Pixel 8 could still feature two rear cameras, while the Pro version might have three. However, we may anticipate a respectable improvement in photography given the possibility of new hardware and Google's innovative image-processing technology.

Reports suggest that the Samsung GN2 ISOCELL wide camera sensor, which has a 50-megapixel resolution, will replace the Pixel 7 series' Samsung sensor in the Pixel 8 series. The sensor from Samsung is bigger and can collect 35% more light. In low-light conditions, it could result in better images.

The upgraded ultra-wide angle camera in the Pixel 8 Pro is another feature. A Sony IMX787 sensor for ultra-wide photographs might be present in the phone. The standard Pixel 8 will apparently still have a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera with a Sony IMX386 sensor, on the other hand. According to the source, Google may have changed the lens slightly broader, which may have increased the field of vision (FoV).

The 48-megapixel Samsung GM5 camera that makes up the third camera sensor in the Pixel 8 Pro could stay the same as it did in 2022. Although Google may think about enhancing its processing power, it may give a 5x zoom. The 11-megapixel Samsung GM5 selfie camera in the Pixel 8 series is also rumoured to be the same as it was in 2017. The report also noted that Google Pro 8 would have newer features to set the phone apart from the vanilla model.

