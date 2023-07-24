Apple retail stores may introduce home delivery service for customers soon: Report

Apple retail stores could soon offer support for home delivery service. The service could be made available before the launch of iPhone 15 series. A EasyPay Online Ordering program could be launched in August for home delivery.

Apple is reportedly planning to introduce a new retail store service to enable home delivery for customers instead of the traditional method of carrying products home. The company's retail operations may be significantly impacted by this prospective strategy change. The most recent change will make it easier for retailers to ship directly to consumers by utilising EasyPay point-of-sale devices.

According to media reports, Apple wants to make sure that buyers leave the store with exactly what they wanted. In a single purchase, the programme will provide a number of fulfilment options, such as home shipment and product customisation. According to reports, the strategy will be put into effect in Apple stores beginning in August. Employees at the shop could previously only advise consumers to make online purchases or help them place orders on the website. Home delivery will be immediately integrated into the Apple retail EasyPay machines under the new programme.

Also Read | Apple iPhone SE 4 could be delayed until 2025; Here's why

Apple may gain from the shift to more home delivery sales in a number of ways. First off, it may make it possible for future businesses to use less room for stock storage. Second, by having the option to have the item transported straight to their homes, it may be more convenient for customers who buy bulky things like iMacs.

According to reports, the launch of Vision Pro, a new Apple product with a variety of accessories made specifically for individual customers, may also be significantly influenced by the most recent EasyPay Online Ordering programme. It would be difficult for physical retailers to keep enough product on hand given the enormous number of conceivable combinations.

Also Read | WhatsApp update: 5 new features rolled out for iPhone users

Questions concerning the service's global accessibility and rollout schedule are also raised by the announcement of its debut. Apple has not yet made any public statements on the program's launch date. Customers will have the choice to have their purchases delivered to their homes through Apple's retail locations, nevertheless, assuming the service is operational before the launch of the iPhone 15 series.

Also Read | Elon Musk to change Twitter logo soon; Know why 'X' is important for him