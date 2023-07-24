Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Elon Musk to change Twitter logo soon; Know why 'X' is important for him

    Twitter's iconic blue bird logo, a symbol of the platform for over a decade, is set to be replaced by an "X" logo, Elon Musk announced. The domain X dot com now redirects users to Twitter dot com. Musk mentioned that the new X logo will go live later today.

    Elon Musk to change Twitter logo soon Know why X is important for him gcw
    First Published Jul 24, 2023, 11:30 AM IST

    Twitter owner Elon Musk recently announced the rebranding of Twitter’s bird logo to an “X," in order to establish X as a worldwide marketplace centred on audio, video, messaging, payments/banking, and other services. The new X logo will go online later today, according to Musk. 

    The SpaceX and Tesla CEO has been preoccupied with the letter X since the 1990s. But why is the 52-year-old so fixated on the English alphabet's 24th letter?  The X.com domain, a forerunner of PayPal that offers online financial services, was introduced by Musk in 1999. Prior to his major statement on Sunday on the future of Twitter, Musk had held the X.com domain as one of his underused properties that he had bought back in 2017. 

    But how many of you are aware that Elon Musk's proposed new logo for Twitter harkens back to his days as a computer entrepreneur when he was 28 and had plans to create an online banking firm in 1999?

    Popular author Walter Isaacson claims that Elon Musk has long been smitten with the moniker X.com. His time at Scotiabank had persuaded him that the market was primed for change. So he started X.com in March 1999.

    "His idea for X.com was fantastic. For all financial requirements, including banking, digital transactions, checks, credit cards, investments, and loans, it would serve as a one-stop shop. There would be no need to wait for funds to clear before handling transactions. His realisation that money is only an entry in a database motivated him to come up with a method for securely recording all transactions in real time," Isaacson stated on Twitter.

    The contentious purchase of Twitter by Musk last year, according to Musk, was "an accelerant to creating X, the everything app."

    Earlier this month, Musk founded xAI, his own artificial intelligence startup, with the intention of competing with OpenAI, the firm behind ChatGPT. Although he claimed that the new artificial intelligence firm, xAI, will run separately from his other companies, the discoveries made by xAI may be advantageous to other companies, such as Twitter.

    Last Updated Jul 24, 2023, 11:47 AM IST
