    WhatsApp update: 5 new features rolled out for iPhone users

    For iPhone users, WhatsApp is introducing new upgrades. New features have been introduced to the Meta-owned platform, including the ability to transfer chats and quiet incoming calls. Here is the list of all the updates available in the latest WhatsApp for iOS update.

    First Published Jul 24, 2023, 12:13 PM IST

    For iPhone users, WhatsApp has issued a new version that improves the platform's aesthetics and security. The firm has also incorporated the eagerly awaited "Transfer chats" tool, "silence unknown callers," and other features. Everyone is receiving all of these new features. It will take some time for the upgrade to reach all WhatsApp iPhone users, though, since the app releases new versions gradually. WhatsApp is releasing app version 23.14.79 on iOS. The new update includes significant changes to enhance user experience and security.

    Newly created sticker tray

    In order to make it simpler for users to discover and send stickers, WhatsApp has also overhauled the sticker tray. Now, users may use the same text to search for stickers by keyword.

    Avatar stickers

    Additional new Avatar stickers, including new expressions and postures, have been released to WhatsApp. By hitting the "+" button in the sticker tray, users may make their own Avatar sticker. By taking a selfie and converting it into a sticker, WhatsApp users can also personalise their Avatar.

    Transfer conversation

    The conversation history, along with messages, media, and settings, may now be natively transferred from an old iPhone to a new iPhone by iOS users using WhatsApp. With the most recent upgrade, users are no longer dependent on iCloud or local backup to transfer their WhatsApp chat history. Everyone who uses WhatsApp and has iOS 15 or later may access this function.

    Landscape-oriented video calls

    Users may now make WhatsApp video calls while in landscape mode. Users who wish to speak to numerous persons in a single frame while on a video conference with relatives will find this functionality to be useful.

    Silence incoming calls from unknown parties

    Users of WhatsApp on iOS may now block incoming calls from unknown numbers. When internet fraud cases are on the rise in India, this function is extremely useful for avoiding scam calls. Users of WhatsApp may enable "Silence Unknown Callers" by going to Settings > Privacy > Calls and turning it on.

    Notably, the most recent WhatsApp version for iOS includes all these new capabilities for iPhone users. Open the App Store, navigate to WhatsApp, and press the "Updates" button to download the latest version. The update will be displayed there if it's available. To get the most recent version of WhatsApp, tap "Update".

