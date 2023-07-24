Apple iPhone SE 4 could be delayed until 2025; Here's why

The purported fourth-generation iPhone SE—also referred to as the iPhone SE 4—was rumored to be released in 2024. However, according to reports, Apple is now planning to postpone the device’s release to 2025.

The Apple iPhone SE is the least expensive smartphone available in the company's current line-up, and there are no plans to release a new-generation iPhone anytime soon. The third iteration of the Apple iPhone SE was introduced by the business in 2022. The Apple iPhone SE 4 was supposed to be the smartphone's replacement when it was released in 2024, however recent reports suggest that the release date may be postponed.

The Apple iPhone SE 4 will reportedly include an Apple-designed 5G modem, according to rumours, a research note by Barclays analysts Blayne Curtis and Tom O'Malley, although the device's introduction may be delayed as a result. The Cupertino-based tech giant has been trying to make its own model since 2018 and it acquired the entirety of Intel’s smartphone modem division in 2019 to support these efforts.

According to analysts, Apple's forthcoming iPhone SE and iPhone 16 series, which will be released in the new year, would require modems from Qualcomm. Known Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo predicts that the iPhone SE won't be available until at least 2025, and that during that time, the firm may continue experimenting with various designs.

The present Apple iPhone SE resembles the Apple iPhone 8 in every way, and according to Kuo, the iPhone SE 4 will resemble the Apple iPhone 14, which has a 6.1-inch OLED display and narrower bezels. For comparison, the 4.7-inch LCD screen with wider bezels on the most recent Apple iPhone SE is available. It has a home button and a similar appearance to the Apple iPhone 8.

The Apple iPhone SE 4 is thought to be very different from its predecessor in terms of its internals. The future iPhone SE model is expected to use Apple's custom-designed 5G modem instead of Qualcomm's Snapdragon X57 processor, which is used in the current-generation iPhone SE. According to a MacRumor leak, the Apple iPhone SE 4 would probably feature OLED panels from the Chinese display company BOE.