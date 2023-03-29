Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Apple Music classical app launched on App store; Know what makes it special

    Apple announced its new Apple Music Classical application, which is available on the App Store and can be downloaded for free. With Apple Music Classical, Apple Music subscribers can easily find any recording in the world’s largest classical music catalog with a fully optimised search.

    First Published Mar 29, 2023, 3:23 PM IST

    For fans of classical music, Apple has introduced a new programme called Apple Music Classical. The app rests next to the original Apple Music app and must be downloaded independently from the Apple App Store. The audio library distinguishes the two significantly. Users of Apple Music can also listen to classical musicians or youthful artists with a focus on the genre; however, the new programme is designed to help users find more classical musicians more quickly.

    The Dolby Atmos technology is used by the Apple Music Classical programme to provide a 360-degree surround sound experience when streaming music. Additionally, it offers up to 24 bit/192 kHz of uncompressed music.

    According to Apple, its new software will also enable users to find "descriptions of thousands of works" and "insightful composer biographies." Users won't need to purchase a different membership in order to use Apple Music Classical.  Instead, it can work with the regular Apple Music subscription (Rs 99 per month). According to Apple, the new software has over five million songs, and its specially selected playlist will be helpful for novices.

    The business has made 700 playlists to lead listeners through 800 years of music because the app appeals to a specific population, and more playlists will be added. To learn more about classical music, beginners can commence with the "The Story of Classical" audio instructions. 

    According to the company, the Apple Music Classical interface ensures listeners always know who and what they’re hearing, with everything laid out at a glance: work name, orchestra, conductor, contributing artists, and even year of recording.

    The overall design of the app is identical to that of the standard Apple Music app, which prominently features the colours red and white. Users will benefit from this given their familiarity with the initial programme. 

    Since the business purchased Primephonic in 2021, there has been a lengthy wait for the Apple Music Classical app. The COVID-19 epidemic may have caused the launch postponement. Similar to this, Apple has begun making movies and television programs, and some of these have gotten good evaluations.

    Last Updated Mar 29, 2023, 3:23 PM IST
