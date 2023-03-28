Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    iOS 16.4 is officially released with new features; Check out what are the latest additions

    The iOS 16.4 comes two months after the launch of iOS 16.3, an update that added Security Keys for Apple ID. With the new iOS 16.4 update, users will get new emojis, including a shaking face, the long-awaited pink heart, two pushing hands, a Wi-Fi symbol and others.

    iOS 16 4 is officially released with new features Check out what are the latest additions gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Mar 28, 2023, 5:38 PM IST

    The Cupertino-based tech giant Apple has formally released the iOS 16.4, which contains new features including a new set of emojis, online push notifications, voice isolation for mobile calls, and much more. This is wonderful news for iPhone owners.

    Two months after the release of iOS 16.3, which included Security Keys for Apple ID, comes iOS 16.4. Users will receive new emojis with the iOS 16.4 update, including a wiggling face, the eagerly anticipated pink heart, two pushing hands, the Wi-Fi sign, and more.

    Also Read | Huawei Mate X3 foldable phone teased & it's impressive; Here's what we know

    Additionally, it includes Voice Isolation for clearer cell phone calls, Safari web notifications for websites added to the Home Screen, the return of the Apple Books page-turning animation, updates to Podcasts, a new HomeKit architecture, as well as a number of other minor adjustments.

    The new voice isolation for cell phone calls feature will give users' voices priority and reduce background noise in the area. Prior to now, the feature was exclusive to Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) services like FaceTime and other VoIP applications.

    Also Read | Apple to launch Rs 2.46 lakh worth mixed reality headset? Here's what we know

    Additionally, it includes Voice Isolation for clearer cell phone calls, Safari web notifications for websites added to the Home Screen, the return of the Apple Books page-turning animation, updates to Podcasts, a new HomeKit architecture, as well as a number of other minor adjustments.

    The new voice isolation for cell phone calls feature will give users' voices priority and reduce background noise in the area. Prior to now, the feature was exclusive to Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) services like FaceTime and other VoIP applications.

    Also Read | WhatsApp update: iOS users may be able to send 60 seconds video messages soon

    Last Updated Mar 28, 2023, 5:38 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Huawei Mate X3 foldable phone teased its impressive Here is what we know gcw

    Huawei Mate X3 foldable phone teased & it's impressive; Here's what we know

    Mercury Jupiter Venus Mars Uranus to be seen in skies tonight Check all details here gcw

    Mercury, Jupiter, Venus, Mars & Uranus to be seen in skies tonight; Check all details here

    Levis to use AI generated virtual models to showcase their clothes gcw

    Levi’s to use AI generated virtual models to showcase their clothes

    Rs 8 30 lakh lost while shopping online How 70 year old woman towel buying spree went south gcw

    Rs 8.30 lakh lost while shopping online: How 70-year-old woman's towel-buying spree went south

    Only verified accounts can vote in Twitter Polls from April 15 announces Elon Musk gcw

    Only verified accounts can vote in Twitter Polls from April 15, announces Elon Musk

    Recent Stories

    TSSPDCL recruitment 2023: Deadline ends today March 28 for 1553 Junior Lineman posts; know age limit, application fees - adt

    TSSPDCL recruitment 2023: Deadline ends today for 1553 Junior Lineman posts; know age limit, application fees

    IPL 2023: Bayliss reveals ploy to end Punjab Kings title drought; bats for Dhawan's India comeback snt

    IPL 2023: Bayliss reveals ploy to end Punjab Kings title drought; bats for Dhawan's India comeback

    Another Mahatma Gandhi statue vandalised in Canada, second incident in March AJR

    Another Mahatma Gandhi statue vandalised in Canada, second incident in March

    Huawei Mate X3 foldable phone teased its impressive Here is what we know gcw

    Huawei Mate X3 foldable phone teased & it's impressive; Here's what we know

    IPL 2023: CSK's Ben Stokes unlikely to bowl, to play as specialist batter due to knee injury snt

    IPL 2023: CSK's Ben Stokes unlikely to bowl, to play as specialist batter due to knee injury

    Recent Videos

    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution AJR

    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Chennai/3rd ODI: Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd ODI: 'Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    Watch German embassy envoy and staff celebrate Naatu Naatu Oscar win on streets of Old Delhi

    'Naatu Naatu' in Chandni Chowk, Germany rolls out embassy challenge (Watch)

    Video Icon
    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals DC captain David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)-ayh

    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    The Drive EP01: Top 5 EVs to watch out for in 2023

    The Drive EP01: Top 5 EVs to watch out for in 2023

    Video Icon