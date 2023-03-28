iOS 16.4 is officially released with new features; Check out what are the latest additions

The iOS 16.4 comes two months after the launch of iOS 16.3, an update that added Security Keys for Apple ID. With the new iOS 16.4 update, users will get new emojis, including a shaking face, the long-awaited pink heart, two pushing hands, a Wi-Fi symbol and others.

The Cupertino-based tech giant Apple has formally released the iOS 16.4, which contains new features including a new set of emojis, online push notifications, voice isolation for mobile calls, and much more. This is wonderful news for iPhone owners.

Two months after the release of iOS 16.3, which included Security Keys for Apple ID, comes iOS 16.4. Users will receive new emojis with the iOS 16.4 update, including a wiggling face, the eagerly anticipated pink heart, two pushing hands, the Wi-Fi sign, and more.

Also Read | Huawei Mate X3 foldable phone teased & it's impressive; Here's what we know

Additionally, it includes Voice Isolation for clearer cell phone calls, Safari web notifications for websites added to the Home Screen, the return of the Apple Books page-turning animation, updates to Podcasts, a new HomeKit architecture, as well as a number of other minor adjustments.

The new voice isolation for cell phone calls feature will give users' voices priority and reduce background noise in the area. Prior to now, the feature was exclusive to Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) services like FaceTime and other VoIP applications.

Also Read | Apple to launch Rs 2.46 lakh worth mixed reality headset? Here's what we know

Additionally, it includes Voice Isolation for clearer cell phone calls, Safari web notifications for websites added to the Home Screen, the return of the Apple Books page-turning animation, updates to Podcasts, a new HomeKit architecture, as well as a number of other minor adjustments.

The new voice isolation for cell phone calls feature will give users' voices priority and reduce background noise in the area. Prior to now, the feature was exclusive to Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) services like FaceTime and other VoIP applications.

Also Read | WhatsApp update: iOS users may be able to send 60 seconds video messages soon