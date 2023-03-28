MIUI 14: 5 top features that are available for Xiaomi users

MIUI 14 was announced lately and Xiaomi 13 Pro is the first phone to have MIUI 14 based on Android 13 in India. Here are top 5 features you need to know.

In India, Xiaomi just unveiled MIUI 14, which runs on Android 13. The company's flagship device, the Xiaomi 13 Pro, was the first to come pre-installed with the software, but many more Xiaomi, Redmi, and even Poco phones will receive the update in the following days.

Along with a number of new features including a Pixel-like object eraser, multiple floating windows, and bigger folders, Xiaomi claims that MIUI 14 has improved notification handling and application cleaning. The updated Xiaomi UI also promises a more individualised and aesthetically pleasing experience.

1. Pocket Mode

The Pocket mode is a useful feature that perhaps ought to have been available earlier. This feature prevents accidental touches while your phone is in your pocket, which is again fairly self-explanatory. This can be enabled from the Settings menu. Simply search pocket and enable 'no pocket dial'.

2. Photo editing tools

Cutout is another another excellent photo-editing function in MIUI 14. Any portrait image's background is removed, and users are given the option to replace it with pre-sets or other images of their choosing. You need to open the gallery, choose the three dots in the upper right corner, and then touch on Cutout to utilise this. It will then ask you to select the picture from which you want to remove the background.

3. Pro mode for videos

On Xiaomi and Redmi phones running MIUI 14, there is also a Pro mode for video editing. It comes with numerous templates which may be applied to videos. They colour tune your videos and add music to them. Additional choices include the capacity to modify recorded videos' aspect ratio for various social media platforms and the capacity to add filters.

4. New widgets

With MIUI 14, Xiaomi has also released new widgets. While some of these are already available in India, many others will be added later.

5. Copy text from picture

MIUI 14 includes a slew of new camera and gallery features. These features have previously been seen in Samsung, Apple, and Google phones, and it's great to see Xiaomi devices getting them as well. Basically, this feature allows you to copy text from any picture in the gallery and use it separately

