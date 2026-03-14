Backstage Frustration Before ‘WrestleMania 42’? Multiple Changes Rock WWE
Just months before WrestleMania 42, reports suggest growing backstage frustration inside WWE. Constant creative tweaks, promotional redesigns, and storyline changes have reportedly caused chaos among departments. Despite the confusion, the company is still building blockbuster matches featuring stars like Roman Reigns and CM Punk.
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