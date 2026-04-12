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WWE WrestleMania 42: Five Massive RETURNS That Could Shock Las Vegas Fans

Author : Asianet Newsable English
Published : Apr 12 2026, 08:23 PM IST
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WrestleMania 42 in Las Vegas is already buzzing with huge return rumours. With John Cena confirmed as host, fans are expecting surprise appearances from legends like The Rock, Stone Cold Steve Austin, and The Undertaker. WWE could deliver blockbuster nostalgia moments alongside rising stars, making this year’s event truly unforgettable.

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