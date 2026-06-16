New Zealand midfielder Matt Garbett is out of the World Cup with a hamstring injury, replaced by Logan Rogerson. The team then played a 2-2 draw against Iran in their opener, with Elijah Just scoring twice for the Kiwis in Los Angeles.

Garbett Ruled Out Due to Injury

New Zealand have suffered an early setback at the World Cup, with midfielder Matt Garbett ruled out of the remainder of the tournament after sustaining a hamstring injury in training ahead of the team's Group G opener against Iran. Auckland FC forward Logan Rogerson has been drafted in as his replacement. Garbett, who plays for Peterborough United F.C. in England, was forced to withdraw before New Zealand's 2-2 draw with Iran on Monday.

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"The whole squad's thoughts are with Matt at this time, and we are gutted he won't be able to play in the tournament," New Zealand Football said in a social media post as per Reuters.

"Matty's a good mate of mine, and I am really gutted for him," Rogerson said in an Auckland statement. "It's a weird feeling to be honest, slightly conflicted as I am also buzzing to get out there and meet up with the team."

New Zealand and Iran Play Out Thrilling Draw

Iran secured a hard-fought 2-2 draw against New Zealand in their opening World Cup match on Tuesday. New Zealand took the lead in the seventh minute when Elijah Just volleyed home from close range after being picked out by captain Chris Wood.

Iran responded in the 32nd minute, with Ramin Rezaeian poking the ball in from close range to spark celebrations among the largely pro-Iran crowd at a packed stadium in Los Angeles.

Just the 26-year-old winger, who plays for Motherwell F.C., restored New Zealand's advantage in the 54th minute. Once again set up by Wood, he calmly lifted the ball over goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand to score his second goal of the match.

But Iran hit back again 10 minutes later, Mohammad Mohebbi glancing a header in off the back post to equalise again. (ANI)