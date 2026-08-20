UPT20 League Chairman Sanjay Kapoor stated the league is a crucial platform for young cricketers from smaller cities, boosting UP's economy. He highlighted that 17 players have been scouted for the IPL and viewership has crossed 100 million.

UPT20 League a Boon for Young Talent and State Economy

UPT20 League Governing Council Chairman Sanjay Kapoor said the League has emerged as an important platform for young cricketers, particularly those from smaller cities, while also contributing to the state's broader economic growth. The inaugural season was held in September 2023. Since then, the league has seen many local talents alongside international and state-level stars, serving as a major scouting platform for the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Speaking to ANI, Kapoor said the impact of the league goes beyond cricket as it provides opportunities to the youth and contributes to the growth of the state's economy. "It's not only about cricket, but it's also about the youth altogether. It's all about the Uttar Pradesh we are growing into. And when you see that youth is evolving, you have to see the economy is also growing," Kapoor said.

He said the UPT20 League, which was launched under the guidance of BCCI Vice-President Rajeev Shukla, has grown significantly in terms of viewership and reach.

A Gateway to the IPL

Kapoor highlighted that 17 players from the league are currently playing in the Indian Premier League (IPL), and expressed confidence that more players from Uttar Pradesh could make it to the top level. "17 players today are playing in the IPL. And I believe half of the pack of the IPL would be chosen one day from UP because we are the biggest state in India. We have a lot of talent, talent to the core, talent in every corner," he said.

Explosive Growth in Viewership

According to Kapoor, the UPT20 League has crossed 100 million views this year, reflecting its growing popularity among cricket fans. "UPT20 under the guidance of Rajeev Shukla and his vision has outgrown in number in terms of the watch, in terms of the views, and the views crossing 100 million this year. So no other league has this footing," he said.

Providing IPL-Level Exposure

Kapoor also emphasised the exposure the league provides to players from smaller cities, saying they get access to facilities and broadcast platforms comparable to those available at the IPL level. "You have been broadcast on Star Sports, you are coming on Jio Live, you're on FanCode, you have the best of the facilities as in IPL," he said.

Government Support and a Vision for Talent

He added that the league also receives support from the Uttar Pradesh government, with the Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Ministers and ministers attending matches to encourage young players.

Kapoor said bringing talented players who otherwise struggle to get opportunities to the forefront has been one of Rajeev Shukla's key objectives. "He has a dream to bring to the fore the players who cannot come up. So this is a type of miracle that is happening now," he said.

Potential Women's League on the Horizon

On the possibility of launching a women's T20 league in Uttar Pradesh, Kapoor said the UPCA was working on the idea but would take a decision only after proper preparations and consultation with its Apex Council.

"Rajeev Shukla has a vision altogether. We do not do things that are improper or half-baked. We are on fully prepared things. So we'll do things when the time comes," he said.

"We are on it. We are working on it," Kapoor added.

Aiming to be the Top League After IPL

Looking ahead, Kapoor said the UPCA aims to maintain the UPT20 League's position as one of the country's leading domestic T20 competitions after the IPL. "After IPL, we are the biggest league, and we have to maintain that standard over a period of time," he said.

Kapoor also predicted a sharp rise in the league's viewership this season, saying the tournament had already surpassed its previous opening-day numbers. "This year the number of people watching UPT20 League would triple, if not four times at least. So we have already crossed the number on the opening day of the last edition. UPT20 is everywhere in India. Every other league is following us," he said. (ANI)