The FMSCI Indian National Car Racing Championship 2026 was unveiled in Chennai. The season will see a partnership between Chennai Turbo Riders (CTR) and JK Tyre, aiming to build on the championship's legacy and boost India's motorsport ecosystem.

The FMSCI Indian National Car Racing Championship 2026 was officially unveiled on Wednesday, bringing together leading figures from Indian motorsport, government representatives, championship teams and members of the media ahead of the upcoming championship season.

According to a press release from the FMSCI, the event was graced by A Srinath, Minister of Fisheries & Fisherman Welfare, Government of Tamil Nadu, as the Chief Guest. Akbar Ebrahim, Member, FIA World Motor Sports Council, and President, FIA International Karting Commission; Arindam Ghosh, President, Federation of Motor Sports Clubs of India (FMSCI); Shwetha Sundeep Anand, Director, Chennai Turbo Riders (CTR); and Srinivasu Allaphan, Director-Sales & Marketing, JK Tyre & Industries Limited, FMSCI Councillors, were also present, including the championship teams and other distinguished guests.

The curtain raiser offered a preview of the upcoming CTR-JK Tyre FMSCI Indian National Car Racing Championship 2026, outlining the vision for the season while reaffirming the shared commitment of Chennai Turbo Riders (CTR) and JK Tyre towards strengthening India's premier circuit racing championship and advancing the country's motorsport ecosystem.

A Rich Legacy of Talent Development

Since its inception in 1997, the Indian National Car Racing Championship has grown into India's premier circuit racing championship and one of the country's most significant platforms for developing motorsport talent, with JK Tyre playing a defining role in its growth and evolution over nearly three decades.

The championship has continually evolved through the introduction of new racing categories, improved race machinery and internationally aligned competition formats, while remaining a launchpad for several of India's leading drivers, including Narain Karthikeyan, Karun Chandhok, Armaan Ebrahim, Aditya Patel and Kush Maini.

Chennai Turbo Riders (CTR) has emerged as an active contributor to Indian motorsport through its involvement in premier racing properties, including the Indian Racing League and the Formula 4 Indian Championship. Together with JK Tyre, it aims to further strengthen India's premier circuit racing championship and support the growth of emerging racing talent.

The CTR-JK Tyre FMSCI Indian National Car Racing Championship 2026 will build on this rich legacy, bringing together the country's leading drivers, teams and manufacturers for another exciting season of top-class circuit racing.

Voices from the Unveiling

Thiru. A Srinath, Minister of Fisheries & Fisherman Welfare, Government of Tamil Nadu, said, "I would like to express my gratitude to CTR and JK Tyre for their support and commitment to promoting motorsport in the country and also the cause of road safety awareness."

Srinivasu Allaphan, Director - Sales & Marketing, JK Tyre & Industries Ltd., said, "For nearly three decades, the Indian National Car Racing Championship has been at the heart of JK Tyre's commitment to the growth of Indian motorsport. The championship has provided generations of talented drivers with the opportunity to compete, develop their skills and progress to higher levels of the sport. As we look ahead to the 2026 season, we are pleased to partner with Chennai Turbo Riders and FMSCI to build on this strong foundation. Together, we remain committed to creating greater opportunities for emerging talent, raising the standard of competition and contributing to the continued growth of motorsport in India."

"We are not here to maintain a legacy," said Shwetha Sundeep Anand, Director of CTR, at the launch event. "We are here to build on it. The 29th season of this Championship will be watched by more people, covered by more media, and remembered by more fans than any season that came before it. That is not a vision. That is a plan."

"It is very encouraging to see a group that is investing and promoting motorsport, and this is what the country needs. We do need organisations like JK Tyre and CTR to continue to grow the sport. Indian motorsport is being keenly viewed and watched by the FIA; India is a very important country for global motorsport. You can be proud to be from a country that has achieved a lot in motorsport in all its forms, and we are right up there amongst the best in the world," said Akbar Ebrahim, Member, FIA World Motor Sport Council * President, FIA International Karting Commission.

2026 Championship Schedule

Round 1 begins at Kari Motor Speedway in Coimbatore on September 11. Every session will be broadcasted live.

The full season-ending Grand Finale takes place on December 11 to 13 at the Madras International Circuit, the track that hosted India's first international motor race and, in 2026, will host the crowning of the country's newest national champions.

Provisional Race Calendar

11 - 13 September 2026: Kari Motor Speedway, Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu

23 - 25 October 2026: Kari Motor Speedway, Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu

13 - 15 November 2026: BREN Raceway, Bengaluru, Karnataka

11 - 13 December 2026: Madras International Circuit, Chennai, Tamil Nadu

The CTR-JK Tyre FMSCI Indian National Car Racing Championship 2026 will once again bring together some of the country's finest racing talent across multiple categories, continuing its tradition of competitive excellence and talent development.

Building on a legacy of nearly three decades, the championship remains a cornerstone of Indian circuit racing and a key platform for nurturing the next generation of champions while driving the continued growth of motorsport in the country. (ANI)