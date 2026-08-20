The 2026-27 Premier League season kicks off with nine new managers, including Enzo Maresca replacing Pep Guardiola at Man City. Arsenal defends its title, Liverpool gets a new Indian investor, and major early fixtures promise high drama.

New managerial order in the Premier League

The Premier League returns for the 2026-27 season with a fresh managerial landscape, a defending champion aiming to retain its crown, strong Indian links and blockbuster fixtures on the horizon. With major summer signings reshaping the competition and several title contenders facing crucial early tests, the new campaign promises high-intensity action from the very start. Here are five key reasons why the upcoming Premier League season is set to be unmissable, according to a release.

The tactical landscape has been completely upended with a record-breaking nine new managers stepping into the dugout. The biggest shockwave? Pep Guardiola's departure from Manchester City, with Enzo Maresca stepping up to take the reins. Add to that the highly anticipated Premier League returns of Xabi Alonso to Chelsea and Alvaro Arbeloa to Fulham, and the touchline battles will be just as fiercely contested as the action on the pitch.

Can Arsenal do the double?

After ending a gruelling 22-year wait to lift the Premier League trophy in 2025-26, Arsenal enter the new campaign with a massive target on their backs. Mikel Arteta's side set the benchmark last season, securing 85 points from 26 wins and 7 draws, while losing just 5 games across the campaign. Their dominance was equally evident at the back, with Arsenal conceding only 27 goals and keeping 19 clean sheets -- the best defensive record in the 2025-26 season. As Arteta, now the longest-serving manager in the Premier League, looks to defend the title, the challenge will be to maintain the consistency that powered Arsenal to their first league crown in 22 years, as per the release.

A Double Indian Connection at Liverpool

Indian fans have another reason to follow the Premier League this season, with British-Indian businessman Amit Bhatia leading 1892 Holdings in an agreement to acquire a minority stake in Liverpool FC. The consortium includes the Mittal Family Trusts, which are also set to hold a 75% stake in IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals, alongside Adar Poonawalla and existing investors. This double Indian connection suddenly makes the league feel closer to home and gives viewers an added reason to watch out for The Reds this season.

Showdowns Set the Tone for the Title Fight

The schedule makers have ensured that the stakes are sky-high right out of the gate. With a massive London Derby between Arsenal and Chelsea (September 6), a high-voltage Manchester Derby at Old Trafford (September 13), and the era-defining Liverpool vs. Manchester City rivalry (October 11) all packed into the opening stretch, the tone is definitively set for a ferocious early battle for the crown. These Big Six showdowns guarantee that the title race begins at an absolute sprint, making early-season viewing essential as the heavyweights look to land the first critical blows.

Blockbuster Signings and the Post-Rodri Era

The summer window has reshaped the Big Six, with Manchester City's biggest challenge being replacing Rodri, whose five-season Premier League legacy includes 172 appearances, 22 goals, 21 assists, four consecutive titles and a 50-game unbeaten run in matches he started. With Premier League clubs spending a collective £2.14 billion, major reinforcements across the Big Six -- including Tottenham's £100 million move for Sandro Tonali -- have set the stage for a fiercely contested title race. (ANI)