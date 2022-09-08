Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    US Open 2022: Carlos Alcaraz enters semis after historic and record-breaking win over Jannik Sinner

    Carlos Alcaraz has created history at the 2022 US Open and entered his maiden Grand Slam semis. He defeated Jannik Sinner in a record-breaking most protracted encounter of the competition. He will be facing Frances Tiafoe in the semis.

    tennis US Open 2022: Carlos Alcaraz enters semis after historic and record-breaking win over Jannik Sinner-ayh
    Author
    Ayush Gupta
    First Published Sep 8, 2022, 1:28 PM IST

    It was a historic and record-breaking moment at the US Open 2022 on Thursday morning. The quarterfinal clash between Carlos Alcaraz of Spain and Jannik Sinner of Italy saw a 2:50 AM finish in the United States of America (USA). The contest lasted for five hours and 15 minutes, the second longest in the tournament's history. The five-setter match ended in the Spaniard's favour, as he won 6-3, 6-7(7), 6-7(0), 7-5, 6-3, during which he saved a match point in the fourth set. Also, with this victory, he has qualified for his maiden Grand Slam semis, while he will be hoping to become the youngest world number one in the ATP Rankings by Monday if he goes on to lift the title.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by US Open (@usopen)

    Following the toiling success, Alcaraz noted, "Honestly, I still don't know how I did it. You have to believe in yourself. I believed in my game. It was complicated to close out the match. I tried to stay calm, but it wasn't easy at the moment. I am going to enjoy [achieving] my first semi-final of a Grand Slam, and tomorrow will be the time to think about the match [with Tiafoe]."

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by US Open (@usopen)

    ALSO READ: 'Oops he did it again!': Kyrgios smashes racquets after US Open 2022 exit; sparks social media outrage

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by US Open (@usopen)

    After the match, the head-to-head meeting between the two is now 2-2, while Alcaraz had lost his earlier two matches to Sinner. As for this tie, the Spaniard inflicted 58 winners and 38 unforced errors. He had received enough opportunities in the second and third set before to convert his chances, missing out on five set points while failing to serve it out in the third set.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by US Open (@usopen)

    Sinner was brutal in the third set tie-breaker, winning 7-0, while he attained an early break in the fourth. He hit 11 double faults throughout the match and served for the match at 5-4. However, Alcaraz did not wish to give up and delivered remarkable power strokes from the baseline, winning the concluding four games to seal his semis spot.

    Last Updated Sep 8, 2022, 1:28 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Asia Cup 2022: #BanAsifAli trends after Pakistan batter almost hits Afghanistan's Fareed Ahmed with the bat snt

    Asia Cup 2022: #BanAsifAli trends after Pakistan batter almost hits Afghanistan's Fareed Ahmed with the bat

    football UEFA Champions League UCL 2022-23: Liverpool board is calm and expect me to sort it - Jurgen Klopp on fear of sack post Napoli defeat-ayh

    UCL 2022-23: 'Liverpool board is calm, expect me to sort it' - Klopp on fear of sack post Napoli loss

    Asia Cup 2022, Super 4, IND vs AFG preview: Can Afghanistan be a pain in the back for India?-ayh

    Asia Cup 2022, IND vs AFG: Can Afghanistan be a pain in the back for India?

    Asia Cup 2022: India knocked out as Pakistan tames Afghanistan; Men in Blue supporters heartbroken-ayh

    Asia Cup 2022: India knocked out as Pakistan tames Afghanistan; Men in Blue supporters heartbroken

    football Setback for Real Madrid: Karim Benzema out of action for three weeks due to thigh injury snt

    Setback for Real Madrid: Karim Benzema out of action for three weeks due to thigh injury

    Recent Stories

    Steve Jobs daughter Eve mocks Apple s iPhone 14 series launch shares meme on Instagram gcw

    Steve Jobs' daughter Eve mocks Apple's iPhone 14 series launch, shares meme on Instagram

    football champions league barcelona vs viktoria plzen lewandowski cherishes hat-trick warns bayern munich snt

    Champions League: Barcelona's Lewandowski cherishes hat-trick; sends subtle warning to Bayern Munich

    Sidharth Malhotra first look from Thank God revealed trailer to drop on Friday drb

    Sidharth Malhotra’s first look from ‘Thank God’ revealed; trailer to drop on Friday

    Koffee With Karan Katrina Kaif REVEALS how she first met Vicky Kaushal drb

    Koffee With Karan: Katrina Kaif REVEALS how she first met Vicky Kaushal

    Asia Cup 2022: #BanAsifAli trends after Pakistan batter almost hits Afghanistan's Fareed Ahmed with the bat snt

    Asia Cup 2022: #BanAsifAli trends after Pakistan batter almost hits Afghanistan's Fareed Ahmed with the bat

    Recent Videos

    6 Quick Reaction Surface-to-Air Missiles test-fired off Odisha coast

    6 Quick Reaction Surface-to-Air Missiles tested off Odisha coast

    Video Icon
    Kartavya Path walkthough: Inside the reimagined Rajpath

    Kartavya Path walkthrough: Inside the reimagined Rajpath

    Video Icon
    Asia Cup T20 2022: Too much crap on social media Rohit Sharma backs pacer Arshdeep Singh

    'Too much crap on social media...' Rohit Sharma backs pacer Arshdeep Singh

    Video Icon
    Ranbir Kapoor Alia Bhatt's 'beef' remark triggers Bajrang Dal fury against Brahmastra-drb

    Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt’s ‘beef’ remark triggers Bajrang Dal fury against Brahmastra

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho final, UKK 2022, Highlights and top moments: Suraj Lande heroics allow Odisha Juggernauts to be crowned champion, Telugu Yoddhas runner-up-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Highlights: Lande’s heroics allow Odisha Juggernauts to be crowned champion

    Video Icon