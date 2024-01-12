Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Indian Tennis star Sumit Nagal moves closer to the Australian Open 2024 main draw

    Indian tennis player Sumit Nagal is just one match away from securing a spot in the main draw of the Australian Open. After a convincing win against Australian wildcard Edward Winter in the qualifying tournament, Nagal is set to face Slovakia's Alex Molcan in the final round.

    Indian tennis player Sumit Nagal advances to the final round of the Australian Open qualifying tournament, just one victory away from securing a spot in the prestigious main draw. Nagal secured a convincing 6-3, 6-2 win over Australian wildcard Edward Winter in a match that lasted one hour and four minutes at the KIA Arena.

    The 26-year-old Indian, currently ranked 139th in singles, is set to face Slovakia's Alex Molcan in the final qualifying round on Friday. A win would mark Nagal's return to a Grand Slam main draw for the first time since 2021 and his fourth overall appearance. Nagal previously competed in the main draw of the US Open in 2019 and 2020, as well as the Australian Open in 2021.

    more to follow...

