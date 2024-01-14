Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Australian Open kicks off with Novak Djokovic in pursuit of 25th Grand Slam title

    The Australian Open begins as Novak Djokovic targets Grand Slam history, facing an 18-year-old qualifier, while Jannik Sinner shines in a testing opener.

    First Published Jan 14, 2024, 12:48 PM IST

    Novak Djokovic seeks Grand Slam history at the commencement of the Australian Open, facing an 18-year-old qualifier after Jannik Sinner's impressive victory. Djokovic, eyeing his 11th Australian Open title and 25th major, aims to surpass Margaret Court on the all-time list. With 24 Grand Slams, Djokovic is the most decorated men's player, leading over Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer. The Serbian, a finalist in last year's Wimbledon, starts as the favourite against Dino Prizmic, with an 18-year age gap, the widest in an Australian Open men's match since 1978.

    Sinner, part of the emerging generation challenging Djokovic, overcame Botic van de Zandschulp in his opener. Djokovic expresses confidence and fondness for Melbourne, the site of his greatest Grand Slam achievements.

    Meanwhile, women's second seed Aryna Sabalenka begins her title defense, and men's fifth seed Andrey Rublev also enters the fray. Former French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova survives a tough match, while Caroline Wozniacki returns to Melbourne Park, aiming to showcase her prowess despite a four-year hiatus.

