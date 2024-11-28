Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan to Akshay Kumar: Top 5 highest paid Bollywood actors

From Shah Rukh Khan’s massive earnings to Akshay Kumar’s socially relevant roles, these top Bollywood stars dominate the industry with their impressive net worth and paychecks.

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
First Published Nov 28, 2024, 1:29 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 28, 2024, 1:29 PM IST

Bollywood's highest-paid actors, including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Akshay Kumar, continue to dominate the industry with impressive net worths and paychecks, setting records with their blockbuster films and socially relevant roles.
 

article_image2

Shah Rukh Khan

Known as the "King Khan," Shah Rukh is the third-highest paid actor in India with a net worth of ₹6,300 crore. Globally, his most recent blockbusters, Jawan and Pathaan, brought in nearly Rs 2,000 crore. He demanded 150–250 crore for Dunki.
 

article_image3

Aamir Khan

Aamir, the 'Mr. Perfectionist' is known for his selective roles in films like Dangal, PK, and Taare Zameen Par. Despite his immense popularity, his recent film Laal Singh Chaddha underperformed. His net worth stands at Rs 1,862 crore, and he charged Rs 100-275 crore for Laal Singh Chaddha.

 

article_image4

Prabhas

Rising to fame with Baahubali, Prabhas has seen a 94% increase in his net worth over the past eight years, now valued at ₹241 crore. Salaar, his most recent hit, surpassed Jailer with an earnings of Rs 369.37 crore. His price for Kalki 2898 AD was between Rs 100 and Rs 200 crore.

 

article_image5

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is one of the highest-paid celebrities in India, with a net worth of Rs 2,900 crore. 'Bhai', as he was known, rose to fame in the 1990s. With a price of between Rs 100 and Rs 150 crore, his most recent film, Tiger 3, made Rs 466.63 crore globally.

 

article_image6

Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar, who is well-known for his humorous performances in movies like Hera Pheri and Housefull, is worth Rs 2,500 crore. Toilet: Ek Prem Katha and other socially conscious movies have been his recent focus. Khel Khel Mein brought him between Rs 60 and Rs 145 crore.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Zarina Wahab OPENS up on Jiah Khan's suicide attempts and son Sooraj Pancholi's ordeal; Read on ATG

Zarina Wahab OPENS up on Jiah Khan’s suicide attempts and son Sooraj Pancholi’s ordeal; Read on

Actress Deepika Das mother padmalatha alleges threat and verbal abuse from unknown caller vkp

'Swear on Puneeth Rajkumar's grave': Deepika Das's mother alleges verbal abuse, threat from unknown caller

Hindus Attack in Bangladesh: American singer Mary Millben slams arrest of ISKCON priest RBA

Hindus Attack in Bangladesh: American singer Mary Millben slams arrest of ISKCON priest

AR Rahman at IFFI 2024: Music composer makes FIRST appearance post separation announcement from Saira Banu RBA

AR Rahman at IFFI 2024: Music composer makes FIRST appearance post separation announcement from Saira Banu

Pushpa actor Sritej accused of cheating by live-in partner; Read on ATG

Pushpa actor Sritej accused of cheating by live-in partner; Read on

Recent Stories

Ooty, Mysore, to Alleppey: 5 Stunning South Indian destinations to visit in December NTI

Ooty, Mysore, to Alleppey: 5 Stunning South Indian destinations to visit in December

India successfully tests K-4 nuclear-capable 3,500 km range ballistic missile from submarine INS Arighaat gcw

India successfully tests nuclear-capable 3,500 km range missile from submarine INS Arighaat

Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari: ISKCON Priest Arrested in Bangladesh anr

Who is Chinmoy Krishna Das, Hindu priest arrested in Bangladesh?

Delhi woman working in Bengaluru spa self death in Bagalgunte probe underway vkp

24-year-old Delhi woman working in Bengaluru spa found dead by suicide in Bagalgunte, probe ongoing

Zarina Wahab OPENS up on Jiah Khan's suicide attempts and son Sooraj Pancholi's ordeal; Read on ATG

Zarina Wahab OPENS up on Jiah Khan’s suicide attempts and son Sooraj Pancholi’s ordeal; Read on

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon