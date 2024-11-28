Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan to Akshay Kumar: Top 5 highest paid Bollywood actors

From Shah Rukh Khan’s massive earnings to Akshay Kumar’s socially relevant roles, these top Bollywood stars dominate the industry with their impressive net worth and paychecks.

Bollywood's highest-paid actors, including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Akshay Kumar, continue to dominate the industry with impressive net worths and paychecks, setting records with their blockbuster films and socially relevant roles.



Shah Rukh Khan

Known as the "King Khan," Shah Rukh is the third-highest paid actor in India with a net worth of ₹6,300 crore. Globally, his most recent blockbusters, Jawan and Pathaan, brought in nearly Rs 2,000 crore. He demanded 150–250 crore for Dunki.



Aamir Khan

Aamir, the 'Mr. Perfectionist' is known for his selective roles in films like Dangal, PK, and Taare Zameen Par. Despite his immense popularity, his recent film Laal Singh Chaddha underperformed. His net worth stands at Rs 1,862 crore, and he charged Rs 100-275 crore for Laal Singh Chaddha.

Prabhas

Rising to fame with Baahubali, Prabhas has seen a 94% increase in his net worth over the past eight years, now valued at ₹241 crore. Salaar, his most recent hit, surpassed Jailer with an earnings of Rs 369.37 crore. His price for Kalki 2898 AD was between Rs 100 and Rs 200 crore.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is one of the highest-paid celebrities in India, with a net worth of Rs 2,900 crore. 'Bhai', as he was known, rose to fame in the 1990s. With a price of between Rs 100 and Rs 150 crore, his most recent film, Tiger 3, made Rs 466.63 crore globally.

Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar, who is well-known for his humorous performances in movies like Hera Pheri and Housefull, is worth Rs 2,500 crore. Toilet: Ek Prem Katha and other socially conscious movies have been his recent focus. Khel Khel Mein brought him between Rs 60 and Rs 145 crore.

