Dearness Allowance dispute in Supreme Court may end soon, just three hearings away

After a six-month hiatus, the hearing for the state government's Dearness Allowance (DA) case is scheduled to resume in the Supreme Court. Questions are arising about the duration of these proceedings.

article_image1
Author
Ajay Joseph
First Published Nov 28, 2024, 1:26 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 28, 2024, 1:26 PM IST

DA Case Hearing

The DA case hearing in the Supreme Court may take place in 2025. This will be the 14th hearing of the case after a 6-month gap. The last hearing of the DA case in the Supreme Court took place in July of this year.

article_image2

State Govt. Employees' Hope

State government employees hope the DA case will conclude within three hearings. Malay Mukhopadhyay believes the court will hear the employees' side after the government's arguments.

article_image3

When will the verdict be?

The Supreme Court may deliver the DA verdict after hearing both sides. The timeline remains uncertain. Employees hope the Supreme Court will order the state government to pay the pending DA.

article_image4

DA Case in Supreme Court

The DA case hearings in the Supreme Court have been ongoing since 2022, starting on November 18, 2022. The Supreme Court stated the need to hear the state government employees' arguments.

article_image5

Case Previously in High Court

State government employees have been fighting for DA since 2018, initially in the Calcutta High Court. The state government appealed to the Supreme Court after the Calcutta High Court ruled in favor of the employees.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

India successfully tests K-4 nuclear-capable 3,500 km range ballistic missile from submarine INS Arighaat gcw

India successfully tests nuclear-capable 3,500 km range missile from submarine INS Arighaat

Delhi woman working in Bengaluru spa self death in Bagalgunte probe underway vkp

24-year-old Delhi woman working in Bengaluru spa found dead by suicide in Bagalgunte, probe ongoing

Lashkar terrorist Salman Rehman, wanted in Bengaluru terror conspiracy case, extradited from Rwanda vkp

Lashkar terrorist Salman Rehman, wanted in Bengaluru terror conspiracy case, extradited from Rwanda

Kerala: 4-member gang attacks gold merchant, robbed at knifepoint in Koduvally; Rs 1 point 25 crore gold stolen anr

Kerala: 4-member gang attacks gold merchant, robbed at knifepoint in Koduvally; loots gold worth Rs 1.25 cr

Explosion rocks Delhi's Prashant Vihar area near PVR; no injuries, property damaged dmn

Explosion rocks Delhi's Prashant Vihar area near PVR; no injuries, property damaged

Recent Stories

Ooty, Mysore, to Alleppey: 5 Stunning South Indian destinations to visit in December NTI

Ooty, Mysore, to Alleppey: 5 Stunning South Indian destinations to visit in December

India successfully tests K-4 nuclear-capable 3,500 km range ballistic missile from submarine INS Arighaat gcw

India successfully tests nuclear-capable 3,500 km range missile from submarine INS Arighaat

Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari: ISKCON Priest Arrested in Bangladesh anr

Who is Chinmoy Krishna Das, Hindu priest arrested in Bangladesh?

Delhi woman working in Bengaluru spa self death in Bagalgunte probe underway vkp

24-year-old Delhi woman working in Bengaluru spa found dead by suicide in Bagalgunte, probe ongoing

Zarina Wahab OPENS up on Jiah Khan's suicide attempts and son Sooraj Pancholi's ordeal; Read on ATG

Zarina Wahab OPENS up on Jiah Khan’s suicide attempts and son Sooraj Pancholi’s ordeal; Read on

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon