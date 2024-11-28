Dearness Allowance dispute in Supreme Court may end soon, just three hearings away

After a six-month hiatus, the hearing for the state government's Dearness Allowance (DA) case is scheduled to resume in the Supreme Court. Questions are arising about the duration of these proceedings.

DA Case Hearing

The DA case hearing in the Supreme Court may take place in 2025. This will be the 14th hearing of the case after a 6-month gap. The last hearing of the DA case in the Supreme Court took place in July of this year.

State Govt. Employees' Hope

State government employees hope the DA case will conclude within three hearings. Malay Mukhopadhyay believes the court will hear the employees' side after the government's arguments.

When will the verdict be?

The Supreme Court may deliver the DA verdict after hearing both sides. The timeline remains uncertain. Employees hope the Supreme Court will order the state government to pay the pending DA.

DA Case in Supreme Court

The DA case hearings in the Supreme Court have been ongoing since 2022, starting on November 18, 2022. The Supreme Court stated the need to hear the state government employees' arguments.

Case Previously in High Court

State government employees have been fighting for DA since 2018, initially in the Calcutta High Court. The state government appealed to the Supreme Court after the Calcutta High Court ruled in favor of the employees.

