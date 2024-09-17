Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Harmanpreet Singh and PR Sreejesh nominated for FIH Hockey Stars awards

    The International Hockey Federation (FIH) announced the shortlist on Tuesday. Both Harmanpreet and Sreejesh played key role in India winning the bronze medal at the Paris Olympics. 

    First Published Sep 17, 2024, 5:54 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 17, 2024, 5:54 PM IST

    India captain Harmanpreet Singh has been nominated for the player of the year award by the FIH while PR Sreejesh will be in contention for the Goalkeeper of the Year honor. The International Hockey Federation (FIH) announced the shortlist on Tuesday. Both Harmanpreet and Sreejesh played key role in India winning the bronze medal at the Paris Olympics. 

    Drag flicker Harmanpreet finished as the top scorer in Paris with 10 goals to his name. The 28-year-old will compete against Thierry Brinkman and Joep de Mol (both from Netherlands), Hannes Muller (Germany) and Zach Wallace (England) for the prestigious award. 

    Sreejesh, on the other hand, came up with yet another solid performance in Paris to ensure India won a second successive Olympic bronze medal. The 36-year-old faced 61 shots across 8 matches at the French capital and saved 50 of them.

    He was instrument in the quarterfinals against United Kingdom as India won the match 4-2 in shootout despite playing almost 40 minutes with a man-less. Sreejesh was the hero of the match with almost 16 saves, including two in the tiebreaker. The Kerala-born goalkeeper hung up his boots after India beat Spain 2-1 in the bronze medal contest.

    Sreejesh faces competition from Pirmin Blaak (Netherlands), Luis Calzado (Spain), Jean0Paul Danneberg (Germany), and Tomas Santiago (Argentina) for the top goalkeeper honor.

    "The list of nominees were published by an Expert Panel composed of players, coaches and officials selected by each of their Continental Federations," the FIH said on its website.  

