ICC doubles prize money for Women's T20 World Cup 2024, winner to receive record Rs 19.6 crore

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has unveiled a substantial increase in the prize money for the 2024 ICC Women's T20 World Cup, which is set to take place in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from October 3 to October 20. This year's prize pool has been boosted to $7.958 million (approximately Rs 66.6 crore), more than double the amount offered in the previous edition in 2023, highlighting the ICC's commitment to promoting and supporting women's cricket on a global scale.

The winning team of the 2024 Women's T20 World Cup will receive a grand prize of $2.34 million (approximately Rs 19.6 crore), marking a dramatic increase from the $1 million awarded to the champions in 2023. The runners-up will also see a considerable rise in their earnings, taking home $1.17 million (approximately Rs 9.8 crore), a 134% increase compared to the previous year.

The semi-finalists will each be awarded $675,000 (approximately Rs 5.6 crore), more than three times the amount received in the 2023 edition, reflecting the ICC’s dedication to rewarding excellence at all stages of the tournament.

In addition to the significant increases for the winners and finalists, teams will be rewarded more generously for their group stage performances. Each group stage win will now be worth $31,154 (approximately Rs 27 lakh) compared to $17,500 (approximately Rs 14.6 lakh) last year. Even teams exiting after the group stage will benefit, receiving $112,500 each (approximately Rs 9.4 lakh), contributing to a total of $1.125 million (approximately Rs 9.4 crore) for all 10 participating teams.

Further monetary rewards will be given to teams finishing fifth to eighth, who will earn $270,000 each, while those finishing ninth and tenth will secure $135,000 each.

These changes mark a significant step in the ICC's long-term goal to achieve parity between men's and women's cricket. The dramatic increase in prize money reflects the ICC's vision of elevating the status of the Women's T20 World Cup and promoting greater equality in the sport.

The 2024 edition of the Women's T20 World Cup will be hosted in Dubai and Sharjah, with group stage matches running until October 15. The semi-finals are scheduled for October 17 and 18, with the grand final to take place on October 20, marking the culmination of the event in Dubai.

A notable change in the match schedule has been announced for the double-header on October 5 in Sharjah. Australia will now face Sri Lanka at 14:00 local time, followed by Bangladesh taking on England at 18:00.

As the ICC Women's T20 World Cup continues to grow in prestige and global reach, this significant increase in prize money is seen as a major milestone for women's cricket. With teams competing for a larger share of the prize pool, the stakes are higher than ever, and the tournament promises to deliver thrilling performances as the world's best players take the stage in the UAE.

The ICC's move to substantially raise the financial rewards for this year's tournament demonstrates a firm commitment to fostering the growth and development of women's cricket, ensuring that players are recognized and rewarded for their efforts and successes on an increasingly equal footing with their male counterparts.

