Jugraj Singh strikes late as India beat China 1-0 to win fifth Asian Champions Trophy title

China came up with a solid defensive game plan and executed it to good effect until Harmanpeet Singh set up Jugraj Singh to break the deadlock in the 51st-minute.

Indian men's hockey team defeated a resilient China 1-0 to lift the 2024 Asian Champions Trophy at at Hulunbuir on Tuesday (September 17). Jugraj Singh's lone goal in the fourth quarter helped Men in Blue clinch their fifth ACT title.

India started the match positively but failed to find the back of the net as captain Harmanpreet Singh was denied from back-to-back penalty corners and Abhishek saw his effort saved by the Chinese goalkeeper. Towards the end of the first quarter, the Chinese earned a PC, but India goalkeeper Kishan Pathak made a brilliant diving save to keep the scoreline goalless

In the 27th-minute, India were awarded a penalty stroke for a foul on Manpreet Singh, but the Chinese quickly reviewed the decision and the third umpire ruled in favour of the hosts. India dominated the stats at half-time, recording 84% possession and earning four PC's compared to just one by China, but the hosts stood firm to frustrate the visitors. The Chinese came up with a clear game plan to defend deep and hit the opposition on the counters.

It took 51minutes for India to finally break the deadlock thanks to Jugraj Singh. Skipper Harmanpreet dribbled his way into the byline and passed the ball to Jugraj in front of goal. The 27-year-old made no mistake as he hammered home past the Chinese goalkeeper and into the bottom right corner.

India got the better of South Korea 4-1 to enter the final, while China progressed to their first ever title-decider of Asian Men's Champions Trophy courtesy of overcoming Pakistan 2-0 in shootout

