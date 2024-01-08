BAI commits financial support for 28 Indian Shuttlers' International exposure

The Badminton Association of India (BAI) has announced its financial backing for 28 Indian shuttlers, including Chirag Sen and Anmol Kharb, to participate in international tournaments.

The Badminton Association of India (BAI) is set to financially back 28 Indian shuttlers, including notable champions Chirag Sen and Anmol Kharb, for international competitions in the coming year. Benefiting players ranked between 26 and 75 in BWF world rankings and outstanding performers from the Senior National championships, this initiative aims to provide support beyond the national camp. In collaboration with the Rural Electrification Corporation (REC), BAI's commitment to nurturing talent aligns with their goal of broadening opportunities for players. The selected shuttlers, spanning singles and doubles categories, will receive complete financial support for their participation in chosen tournaments, enhancing their exposure and rankings.

"BAI is committed to ensure promising talents get much-needed support to showcase their potential as the national campers even if they are not part of the national camp," said BAI Secretary Sanjay Mishra in a release on Monday.

"Our partnership with REC will not only help us broad base these opportunities and give shuttlers more and more opportunities to participate in multiple international challenger events as well as Super 300s and thereby better their rankings as well as gain experience of playing against foreign players.

"This initiative aligns with our goals to create strong opportunities for more players to show their abilities as well as compete and benefit from the national badminton structure." The selected players have been given an option to choose three tournaments, including two Super 300 events — the Orleans Masters and Swiss Open — from a total of eight tournaments, for which BAI will extend complete financial support to each of the shuttlers.

Full list of players:

Men's singles: 1. Sathish Kumar Karunakaran (World Rank 51) 2. S Sankar Muthusamy Subramanian (WR 71) 3. Sameer Verma (WR 74) 4. Chirag Sen (Senior Nationals champion) 5. Tharun Mannepalli (Senior Nationals runner-up) Women's Singles: 1.Aakarshi Kashyap (WR 40) 2.Malvika Bansod (WR 52) 3.Unnati Hooda (WR 56) 4.Tanya Hemanth (WR 69) 5.Tasnim Mir (WR 73) 6.Imad Farooqui Samiya (WR 74) 7.Anmol Kharb (Senior National Champion) 8.Tanvi Sharma (Senior National runner-up) Men's Doubles: 1.Hariharan Amsakarunan/Ruban Kumar Rethinasabapathi (WR 70) 2.P.S Ravikrishna/Sankar Prasad Udayakunar (WR 75) 3.Suraj Goala/Pruthvi Krishnamurthy Roy (Senior Nationals champions) Women's Doubles: 1. Ashwini Bhat K/Shikha Gautam (WR 49) 2.Rutaparna Panda/Swetaparna Panda (WR 52) 3.Simran Singh/Ritika Thaker (WR 63) 4.Priya Konjengbam/Shruti Mishra (Senior National champions) Mixed Doubles: 1.Sathish Kumar Karunakaran/Aadya Variyath (WR 64).

