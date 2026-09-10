The Indian Junior Women’s Hockey Team produced a sensational attacking display to storm into the semi-finals of the 2026 Women’s Junior Asia Cup with a commanding 19-0 victory over Pakistan in Quarter-Final 1 in Moqi, China on Thursday.

The Indian Junior Women’s Hockey Team produced a sensational attacking display to storm into the semi-finals of the 2026 Women’s Junior Asia Cup with a commanding 19-0 victory over Pakistan in Quarter-Final 1 in Moqi, China, on Thursday.

India dominated the contest from the opening whistle, scoring five goals in the first quarter, adding five more in the second, three in the third and another six in the final quarter to register a comprehensive win and book their place in the last four, as per a Hockey India press release.

India's Relentless First-Half Assault

First Quarter Frenzy

India began the match with relentless attacking intent and won two penalty corners within the opening five minutes, although they were unable to convert either opportunity. Their sustained pressure soon paid off when they found the back of the net in the sixth minute, only for the goal to be disallowed following a referral.

India continued to press and were awarded another penalty corner a minute later. Puja Sahoo made no mistake this time, converting in the seventh minute to give India a 1-0 lead.

India quickly doubled their advantage when Roshni Aind scored a field goal in the ninth minute. The Indian side continued to dominate possession and territory, and their fourth penalty corner of the quarter resulted in another goal, with Tanushree Dinesh Kadu scoring through a deflection in the 11th minute to make it 3-0.

India’s relentless pressure continued as Pakistan conceded a foul inside the circle, resulting in a penalty stroke. Sukhveer Kaur calmly converted from the spot in the 13th minute to extend India’s lead to 4-0. India added another goal almost immediately, with Sanika Chandrakant Mane finding the back of the net with a field goal to make it 5-0 at the end of the opening quarter.

Second Quarter Surge

India continued their dominance into the second quarter. Madhu Sidar scored a field goal in the 16th minute before Geeta Yadav added another two minutes later to take India’s lead to 7-0. India kept the pressure on, and Sanika Mane scored again in the 23rd minute to complete her brace and make it 8-0. Tanuja Toppo then registered her first goal of the match in the 25th minute as India moved to 9-0.

India continued to win penalty corners and eventually converted another in the 27th minute, with Pooja Malik finding the target to make it 10-0. The Indian side headed into the half-time break with a commanding 10-0 advantage after a dominant first half in which they had already earned eight penalty corners and a penalty stroke.

Second-Half Onslaught Continues

Third Quarter Dominance

India showed no signs of slowing down after the break. Three minutes into the third quarter, another penalty corner resulted in a goal as Purnima Yadav scored through a deflection to make it 11-0. India earned another penalty corner soon after, and Madhu Sidar found the target again in the 39th minute with a deflection to complete her brace and extend the lead to 12-0.

Supriya then converted another penalty corner in the 40th minute to take India’s tally to 13-0. India continued to dominate proceedings and created further opportunities from penalty corners, although they were unable to convert their next two attempts before the end of the quarter.

Final Quarter Flurry

India entered the final 15 minutes with a 13-0 lead. The Indian side continued their attacking approach in the final quarter and added six more goals to complete a remarkable scoreline.

Krishna Sharma scored her first goal of the tournament with a field goal in the 48th minute to make it 14-0. A minute later, Pooja Malik found the net again to complete her brace and take India to 15-0. Malik was on target once more in the 51st minute, completing her hat-trick and making it 16-0.

India earned another penalty corner in the 54th minute, and Supriya stepped up to convert it, completing her brace and taking the score to 17-0. Binima Dhan then scored her first goal of the match with a field goal in the 55th minute as India moved to 18-0. Roshni Aind completed her brace in the 60th minute to round off the scoring at 19-0.

Dominant Stats and Semi-Final Berth

The statistics underlined India’s complete dominance throughout the contest. India scored 19 goals, earned 18 penalty corners and one penalty stroke, while Pakistan were unable to register a goal, penalty corner or penalty stroke. With the emphatic victory, India have secured their place in the semi-finals of the 2026 Women’s Junior Asia Cup. They will face the winner of the Quarter-Final 4 clash between Korea and Malaysia in the semi-final on September 12. (ANI)