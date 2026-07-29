Pakistan captain Babar Azam confirmed Shan Masood suffered a finger fracture during their first Test against the West Indies. The injury was a blow as Pakistan collapsed in their second innings, suffering a 90-run defeat in Trinidad.

Shan Masood's Injury Confirmed

Pakistan captain Babar Azam has confirmed that former skipper Shan Masood suffered a finger fracture during the first ICC World Test Championship match against the West Indies in Trinidad. Masood sustained the injury while batting in Pakistan's first innings during their 90-run defeat in the first Test match. The injury forced him to move down to No. 8 in the second innings as Pakistan suffered their eighth consecutive Test defeat away from home, according to the ICC.

After the match, Babar was asked about Masood's change in batting position and revealed that the left-handed batter had fractured his finger. "Yes, Shan Masood's injury affected us because, unfortunately, his finger is fractured, so we definitely missed him," Babar confirmed, as quoted by ICC. "At the same time, when you're facing the new ball, you have to survive the first 20 overs, build partnerships, and then, as the ball gets older, the pitch becomes easier to bat on. We couldn't put together those partnerships."

Babar Azam Laments Batting Failure

Babar provided some brief resistance on Tuesday as Pakistan were skittled for just 120 in their second innings, with the experienced right-hander scoring his 32nd half-century in Tests only to run out of partners late as Jayden Seales (5/20) ran through the visitors' batting order. The loss left Pakistan rooted to the bottom of the World Test Championship standings, and Babar suggested it was their top order that had let the side down. "We played good cricket in the last few days, but today we were not up to the mark as a batting unit," Babar said. "The surface is good and we expected the new ball to move for which we were prepared ... but I think they bowled very well and used the conditions nicely. We'll sit together and discuss these things because, while the result isn't go our way, we can certainly address our mistakes. We'll do our best to correct them and ensure we improve going forward," he added.

West Indies Bowlers Shine

While Jayden Seales impressed for the West Indies on the final day of the Test, it was fellow fast bowler Justin Greaves who was named Player of the Match for his outstanding performance in Pakistan's first innings. Greaves made history by claiming his maiden five-wicket haul in Tests, including five consecutive wicket maidens, according to ICC. He added two more wickets on Tuesday to help the West Indies secure victory and strengthen their eighth position in the World Test Championship standings.

Greaves on Bowling Discipline

The right-arm pacer also said he gained valuable experience during the match by observing Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Abbas. "We came in and tried to be just as disciplined as possible," Greaves said. "I mimicked Mohammad Abbas' fuller lengths when he bowled against us in the first and second innings and it pretty much worked out for us."

Second Test Ahead

The second Test between West Indies and Pakistan commences in Port of Spain on August 2. (ANI)