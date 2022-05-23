Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Serie A 2021-22: Zlatan Ibrahimovic celebrates with cigar and champagne as AC Milan crowned champion

    AC Milan has been crowned the Serie A 2021-22 champion, its 19th title. Meanwhile, Zlatan Ibrahimovic presented a unique celebration involving a cigar and champagne.

    Serie A 2021-22: Zlatan Ibrahimovic celebrates with cigar and champagne as AC Milan crowned champion-ayh
    A decade long wait finally ends for AC Milan, as it was crowned the 2021-22 Serie A champion. It was the Devils' record-extending 19th championship title and its first in 11 years. It defeated 11th-placed Sassuolo 3-0 in the season's final game away from home on Sunday, as the title race was on against city rival Inter Milan. Although Inter drubbed 15th-placed Sampdoria 3-0 as well, Milan badly needed a win to win the championship, which it successfully did. In the meantime, after the game, club striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic's unique celebration became a talking point for all the fans and across social media.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by AC Milan (@acmilan)

    As for the match, Milan opened the scoring with Olivier Giroud in the 17th minute, with Rafael Leao coming up with the assist. It was followed by his brace in the 32nd, with another assist from the same man, while Franck Kessié tripled the lead four minutes later, which turned out to be the eventual winner. Meanwhile, Ibrahimovic walked out of the tunnel during the trophy presentation ceremony, smoking a cigar and holding a champagne bottle. He popped it open to celebrate it before moving to the podium to receive his medal.

    ALSO READ: EPL 2021-22, MATCHDAY 38 REVIEW - MANCHESTER CITY RETAINS CROWN; MAN UNITED GETS UEL BERTH

    After the victory, Ibrahimovic told DAZN, "When I got back here, I remember a journalist at a press conference saying that usually, those who go back to where they have been can do only worse. I replied that I would fight to get the club back up and win the Scudetto. Nobody believed it, but we are here. We have worked hard and made many sacrifices, proving that thanks to working, nothing is impossible. But, I think I have been useful to this group off the pitch."

    "The dedication is to Mino Raiola. It is the first trophy I have won without him. When I returned to Europe, I was close to Napoli, and then I asked him where I could go to make a difference, and he replied that only I could save Milan," added Ibrahimovic.

    ALSO READ: Man City's emotional Zinchenko - Want to bring Premier League trophy to Ukraine

    Ibrahimovic's contract expires at the month-end, while reports suggest that he could be moving again. Also, he has had injury struggles of late with his knee and Achilles. However, the 40-year-old concluded by saying, "If I'm fine, this wasn't my last match. I'll consider whether to have surgery."

