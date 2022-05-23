Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    EPL 2021-22, Matchday 38 review: Manchester City retains crown; Man United gets UEL berth

    First Published May 23, 2022, 11:09 AM IST

    The 2021-22 EPL is done and dusted with its final matchday on Sunday. City retained its championship crown, winning its fifth title, while Manchester United finished sixth and will play in the UEFA Europa League.

    Image credit: Getty

    The storm has faded away as the hugely-hyped and entertaining English Premier League (EPL) 2021-22 has concluded. On Sunday, defending champion Manchester City retained its crown in a thrilling final-day finish, battling Liverpool for the title. On the other hand, Tottenham has finished fourth, guaranteeing a UEFA Champions League (UCL) berth. In contrast, Manchester United has finished sixth and will be playing in the UEFA Europa League (UEL) next season. A lot was at stake on the final matchday, and it kept fans engaged and hooked until the final whistle, as we review the performances of the top sides from Sunday.

    Image credit: Getty

    Arsenal pounds Everton, but to no avail
    Fifth-placed Arsenal came up with a thumping performance against 16th-placed Everton at the Emirates Stadium. It hammered 5-1, thanks to strikes from Gabriel Martinelli (27), Edward Nketiah (31), Cédric Soares (56), Gabriel (59) and Martin Ødegaard (82), but to no avail as it failed to grab the fourth place and will be contained playing in the UEL.

    Image credit: Getty

    Tottenham Hotspur drubs Norwich City to bag UCL spot
    Arsenal was denied a fourth-spot finish because Tottenham pounded an already-relegated Norwich City away from home. It was a 5-0 win for the Spurs, with goals coming from Dejan Kulusevski (16 and 64), Harry Kane (32) and Heung-Min Son (70 and 75). Consequently, Tottenham is playing in the UCL next season.

    Image credit: Getty

    Brighton and Hove Albion deny West Ham United a UEL spot
    Ninth-placed Brighton fought hard to finish the season on a high as it edged past seventh-placed West Ham 2-1 at home. The defeat resulted in the visitors settling for a UEFA Europa Conference League (UECL) berth.

    Image credit: Getty

    Chelsea battles past Watford
    Third-placed Chelsea was assured of its place already, as it played freely to finish the season on a high. Taking on an already-relegated Watford at Stamford Bridge, it was a 2-0 win for The Blues, thanks to Kai Havertz (11) and Ross Barkley (90+1) goals.

    Image credit: Getty

    Crystal Palace humbles United
    United was fighting for a sixth-place finish away from home against a 12th-placed Palace. The hosts disappointed the visitors with a 1-0 win while the visitors' incoming new manager, Erik ten Hag, watched from the stands. Thanks to Brighton defeating West Ham, United plays UEL next season.

    Image credit: Getty

    Leicester City annihilated Southampton
    Ninth-placed Leicester had a terrible season but managed to finish it on a high by hammering 15th-placed Southampton 4-1 at home on Saturday. Goals from James Maddison (49), Jamie Vardy (74), Ayoze Pérez (81) and Ayoze Pérez (90+6) got the jobe done.

    Image credit: Getty

    Liverpool dominated Wolverhampton Wanderers, but falls short
    Second-placed Liverpool was inches away from a title win as it overpowered tenth-placed Wolverhampton 3-1 at Anfield. While Sadio Mané (24), Mohamed Salah (84) and Andrew Robertson (89) netted for The Reds, it wasn't enough to take the title away from City.

    Image credit: Getty

    City pushes through Aston Villa to retain championship
    As for denying Liverpool, City was in a battle against 14th-placed Villa at the Etihad Stadium. Although the visitors gave a scare by going up 2-0, the hosts bounced back in style, thanks to strikes from Ilkay Gündogan (76 and 81) and Rodri (78). It is City's fifth EPL crown and the second time it has done so on a consecutive note.

