EPL 2021-22, Matchday 38 review: Manchester City retains crown; Man United gets UEL berth

The 2021-22 EPL is done and dusted with its final matchday on Sunday. City retained its championship crown, winning its fifth title, while Manchester United finished sixth and will play in the UEFA Europa League.

The storm has faded away as the hugely-hyped and entertaining English Premier League (EPL) 2021-22 has concluded. On Sunday, defending champion Manchester City retained its crown in a thrilling final-day finish, battling Liverpool for the title. On the other hand, Tottenham has finished fourth, guaranteeing a UEFA Champions League (UCL) berth. In contrast, Manchester United has finished sixth and will be playing in the UEFA Europa League (UEL) next season. A lot was at stake on the final matchday, and it kept fans engaged and hooked until the final whistle, as we review the performances of the top sides from Sunday.

Arsenal pounds Everton, but to no avail

Fifth-placed Arsenal came up with a thumping performance against 16th-placed Everton at the Emirates Stadium. It hammered 5-1, thanks to strikes from Gabriel Martinelli (27), Edward Nketiah (31), Cédric Soares (56), Gabriel (59) and Martin Ødegaard (82), but to no avail as it failed to grab the fourth place and will be contained playing in the UEL. ALSO READ: Man City's emotional Zinchenko - Want to bring Premier League trophy to Ukraine

Tottenham Hotspur drubs Norwich City to bag UCL spot

Arsenal was denied a fourth-spot finish because Tottenham pounded an already-relegated Norwich City away from home. It was a 5-0 win for the Spurs, with goals coming from Dejan Kulusevski (16 and 64), Harry Kane (32) and Heung-Min Son (70 and 75). Consequently, Tottenham is playing in the UCL next season.

Brighton and Hove Albion deny West Ham United a UEL spot

Ninth-placed Brighton fought hard to finish the season on a high as it edged past seventh-placed West Ham 2-1 at home. The defeat resulted in the visitors settling for a UEFA Europa Conference League (UECL) berth. ALSO READ: Man City star Gundogan's message to Liverpool after Premier League glory reeks class

Chelsea battles past Watford

Third-placed Chelsea was assured of its place already, as it played freely to finish the season on a high. Taking on an already-relegated Watford at Stamford Bridge, it was a 2-0 win for The Blues, thanks to Kai Havertz (11) and Ross Barkley (90+1) goals.

Crystal Palace humbles United

United was fighting for a sixth-place finish away from home against a 12th-placed Palace. The hosts disappointed the visitors with a 1-0 win while the visitors' incoming new manager, Erik ten Hag, watched from the stands. Thanks to Brighton defeating West Ham, United plays UEL next season. ALSO READ: 'See you in Paris' - Liverpool fans eye Champions League glory after heartbreak in EPL

Leicester City annihilated Southampton

Ninth-placed Leicester had a terrible season but managed to finish it on a high by hammering 15th-placed Southampton 4-1 at home on Saturday. Goals from James Maddison (49), Jamie Vardy (74), Ayoze Pérez (81) and Ayoze Pérez (90+6) got the jobe done.

Liverpool dominated Wolverhampton Wanderers, but falls short

Second-placed Liverpool was inches away from a title win as it overpowered tenth-placed Wolverhampton 3-1 at Anfield. While Sadio Mané (24), Mohamed Salah (84) and Andrew Robertson (89) netted for The Reds, it wasn't enough to take the title away from City. ALSO READ: Man City destroy Liverpool's quadruple dream after clinching Premier League glory

