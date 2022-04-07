Watch: Sachin Tendulkar, Kiran More croon Lata Mangeshkar, Hemant Kumar’s Marathi song

Sachin Tendulkar shared a video on his Twitter handle wherein he and Kiran More are seen singing the classic Marathi song ‘Mi Dolkara Daryacha Raja’ sung by Lata Mangeshkar and Hemant Kumar.

Music plays an essential role while we are travelling, especially if it is a road trip. And when cricket legends Sachin Tendulkar and Kiran More hit the road to travel from Mumbai to Pune by car music is what came to their rescue when they stuck in traffic. They were heading for Mumbai Indians (MI)’s match game against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

Sachin Tendulkar and Kiran More had a private jamming session of their own in their car, amidst heavy traffic. The two cricket legends were listening to the Lata Mangeshkar and Hemant Kumar’s song ‘Mi Dolkara Daryacha Raja’, a composition of Lata’s brother, Hridaynath Mangeshkar. The video of them singing along while moving their hands to the tune has been winning the hearts of social media users.

Sachin shared this video on Twitter with the caption, "Stuck in traffic while heading to Pune. Thought of listening to this lovely song!"

The video shows Sachin having a great time with his one-time teammate, MI scout and wicketkeeping coach Kiran More.

The clip shows the lively side of veteran players, who love to enjoy life to the fullest. This video captivated their fans and followers on social media. Many commented how this song brought back their childhood memories, who used to dance and sing it when they were young.

A user wrote, "Beautiful old Marathi song. I thought it sounded familiar. Here's a more energetic version of the same tune :D." Another commented, "This is the original song which is recreated in Bengali and Hindi with same artists however it is copied in tamil." Watch the video.

Meanwhile, for the unversed, Sachin Tendulkar shared a very close bond with late legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar who passed away in February. The cricketer used to call her as his own mother and was also seen at her funeral.

