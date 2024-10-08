Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Woh Jahan Jaegi, Satyanaash Hi Hoga': Brij Bhushan reacts to Vinesh Phogat's win in Haryana polls (WATCH)

    In the aftermath of the Haryana assembly election results, former BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh has unleashed sharp criticism against Vinesh Phogat. Despite Phogat’s electoral triumph, Singh asserted that while she may have secured her seat, her party suffered a decisive loss.

    Shweta Kumari
    First Published Oct 8, 2024, 8:08 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 8, 2024, 8:08 PM IST

    Congress candidate and former wrestler Vinesh Phogat on Tuesday won the Julana assembly seat in Haryana. The Olympian defeated BJP's Captain Yogesh Bairagi, a former Army officer, and former professional wrestler Kavita Dalal from the Aam Aadmi Party - a member of the opposition bloc INDIA at the centre - with a margin of more than 6,000 seats.

    In the aftermath of the Haryana assembly election results, former BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh has unleashed sharp criticism against Vinesh Phogat. Despite Phogat’s electoral triumph, Singh asserted that while she may have secured her seat, her party suffered a decisive loss.

    Brij Bhushan, who faces serious allegations of sexual harassment from female wrestlers, notably those led by Phogat, warned of turbulent times ahead. (Woh Jahan Jahan Jati hai, Satyanaash Hi Hota Hai) “Wherever she goes, chaos follows,” Singh proclaimed, his words echoing his belief that Phogat’s presence spells disaster.

    Phogat’s vocal leadership in last year’s protests against Brij Bhushan and the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) shook the nation's sporting corridors, ultimately forcing him to step down from his role as WFI chief. However, Singh appeared unfazed by the outcome of the protests, emphasizing that despite the backlash, BJP emerged as a formidable force in Haryana’s political landscape.

    "Many BJP candidates have won in Jat-majority constituencies," he said, dismissing the influence of the wrestlers' movement. He went on to disparage the wrestlers involved, saying, "The so-called wrestlers in this agitation are no heroes in Haryana. They are villains, even to the junior wrestlers. If she (Vinesh Phogat) used my name to win, it only proves I am a great man. She may have won, but Congress has lost. Wherever she goes, destruction will follow."

    Also read: Digvijay Singh's faux pas: Congress leader faces backlash for calling Vinesh Phogat as 'Vinita' (WATCH)

    Singh also expressed his gratitude to the people of Haryana for their continued support of the BJP. "Many attempts were made to mislead the people of Haryana in the name of protests by farmers and wrestlers. However, the people have stood by BJP’s policies," he remarked.

    Clash Between Vinesh Phogat and Brij Bhushan: A Battle Beyond the Ring

    This ongoing confrontation stems from the gravest of accusations—sexual harassment and abuse of power within Indian wrestling. Vinesh Phogat, a decorated Olympian and one of India’s finest athletes, alongside other female wrestlers, has publicly accused Brij Bhushan, the once-mighty WFI president, of serious misconduct and inappropriate behavior.

    Phogat, along with fellow athlete Sakshi Malik, spearheaded a series of high-profile protests, demanding accountability and justice. Their relentless outcry against Brij Bhushan ignited a fierce national debate on the safety of athletes, the unchecked power of sports administrators, and the urgent need for reforms within the system.

