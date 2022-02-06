When Lata Mangeshkar sang ‘Mera Saaya Sath Hoga’ for Sachin Tendulkar; watch

Sachin Tendulkar considered Lata Mangeshkar as his mother. Watch this throwback video where he requests her to sing a song from the film ‘Mera Saaya’ for him.

Image: Getty Images

Ace cricketer Sachin Tendulkar shared a special bond with legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar. He considered her as his own mother, a fact that is known to many.

The 92-year-old singer breathed her last on Sunday, leaving a void in every person’s heart, a void that can never be filled again. On the day of her sad passing away, an old video of Lata Mangeshkar and Sachin Tendulkar has resurfaced again. In this heartwarming video, Tendulkar requested Mangeshkar to sing his favourite song ‘Tu jaha jaha chalega, mera saaya sath hoga’.

In the video, Sachin Tendulkar is seen saying to Lata Mangeshkar in Marathi: “I have given you my mother’s place and I am like your son, so if you could sing ‘Tu Jaha Jaha Chalega’ for me.” The singing legend could not refuse Tendulkar's request and before singing the song, she replied to him saying, “I have got a little excited that is why I don’t know if I will be able to sing it properly or not.”

The video is said to be from a party thrown by Mukesh Ambani. Before Sachin Tendulkar made the song request to Lata Mangeshkar, she congratulated him for completing 100 centuries and hoped that he scores at least 1000 centuries. After singing the song from the 1966 film ‘Mera Saaya’ which featured actors Sunil Dutt and Sadhana, all dignitaries present at the function gave a standing ovation to Lata Mangeshkar.

ALSO READ: A look at the glorious life of Lata Mangeshkar, the singing legend of India

In her career spanning over seven decades, Lata Mangeshkar sang over 30,000 songs in at least 36 languages. She held the Guinness World Record for being the world’s most recorded artist. Lata Mangeshkar passed away on Sunday in Mumbai after being hospitalized for over 28 days since she was tested positive for Covid-19.

Several celebrities and politicians including Sachin Tendulkar, Amitabh Bachchan, Raj Thackrey and more reached Mangeshkar’s house ‘Prabhu Kunj’ at Pedder Road in Mumbai to pay their tributes to the legendary singer.

ALSO READ: BJP MP, actor Ravi Kishan mourns the death of Lata Mangeshkar