Will Erik ten Hag be sacked? Future of Man United's manager hangs in the balance; look at potential successors

A critical meeting is likely to take place on Tuesday involving Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his team, focused on the future of Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag.

A critical meeting is likely to take place on Tuesday involving Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his team, focused on the future of Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag, alongside a briefing regarding the upcoming January transfer window. According to a report from ESPN, Ten Hag appears to believe he is safe in his position for the time being. However, with the club’s dismal start to the season, the duration of his tenure may be uncertain.

Erik ten Hag, who has faced scrutiny since last season, managed to secure a bit of breathing room after leading United to a surprising FA Cup victory over rivals Manchester City. This win marked his second trophy in two years at the club, yet the overall performance of the team has left much to be desired. Critics point to a lack of cohesive play and a stark contrast to the exciting style of football he orchestrated during his time at Ajax.

Supporters are growing increasingly frustrated with the Red Devils' dismal league form, which has resulted in their worst-ever start to a Premier League season. Despite significant investment in new players, the team's performances have not shown any signs of improvement, raising questions about Ten Hag's ability to turn things around.

The anticipated discussions today could prove pivotal for Ten Hag's future at the club. Manchester United fans, weary of the Glazers' ownership, are now looking to Ratcliffe, the new co-owner, for more ambitious and decisive actions regarding the management and direction of the team. While it might have been prudent to part ways with Ten Hag during the summer, the decision to retain him has not yielded immediate benefits, and doubts linger about whether he is the right man for the job moving forward.

Potential Successors

As Ten Hag faces mounting pressure, speculation about potential replacements has intensified. Here are a few names being considered as viable candidates for the managerial position:

Massimiliano Allegri: Known for his exceptional defensive tactics, Allegri could significantly improve Manchester United's defensive frailties. With a track record of keeping clean sheets in Serie A, he would bring a robust defensive strategy that has been sorely lacking under Ten Hag. However, concerns remain about his ability to address the team’s struggles in attack. Gareth Southgate: The current England manager has been linked with a move to club management, with some connections to Manchester United. While his tactical choices have faced criticism at the international level, his counter-attacking setup could play to the strengths of players like Marcus Rashford and Bruno Fernandes, optimizing their impact on the pitch. Thomas Tuchel: A high-profile candidate, Tuchel has had success with top clubs like Bayern Munich, Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain, and Borussia Dortmund. His managerial style, while sometimes controversial, could inject the squad with the discipline and drive needed for improvement. Ruud van Nistelrooy: Currently serving as an assistant manager at United, Van Nistelrooy has prior managerial experience, having won the KNVB Cup with PSV Eindhoven. His familiarity with the club and its culture could make him an ideal interim appointment, reminiscent of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's successful short tenure.

As Manchester United navigates a challenging start to the season, today’s meeting will be crucial in determining the club's immediate future, particularly regarding Ten Hag's position. With pressure mounting from fans and the new ownership, the outcome of this meeting could signal a turning point for the Red Devils. Should Ten Hag be shown the door, the club will need to act swiftly to appoint a manager capable of reversing their fortunes and restoring Manchester United to its former glory.

Latest Videos