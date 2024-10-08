Israel-Hezbollah war: Netanyahu claims Nasrallah's successors eliminated in message to Lebanese people (WATCH)

In a significant development amid the ongoing Israel-Hezbollah conflict, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced on Tuesday the elimination of Hashem Safieddine, who is viewed as the successor to the late Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah. Netanyahu also claimed that not just Nasrallah's successor, but their replacements too have been 'taken out'. This declaration signals a pivotal moment in the conflict, potentially altering the dynamics of Hezbollah’s leadership and military strength.

In a compelling video message, Netanyahu said, "This is a message to the people of Lebanon. You remember when your country was called the Pearl of the Middle East? I do. What happened to Lebanon? A gang of tyrants and terrorists destroyed it. That's what happened. Lebanon was once known for its tolerance, its beauty. Today, it's a place of chaos, a place of war. Israel withdrew from Lebanon 25 years ago. But the country that actually conquered Lebanon is not Israel, it's Iran."

"Iran, which finances and arms Hezbollah, to serve Iran's interests at Lebanon's expense. Hezbollah has turned Lebanon to a stockpile of ammunition and weapons and a forward Iranian military base. Just one day after the October 7 massacre a year ago, Hezbollah joined the war against Israel. It launched an unprovoked attack on our cities and on our citizens. It has since fired over 8,000 missiles at Israel, killing civilians without distinctions - Jews, Christians, Muslims," he added.

Netanyahu further said, "Israel has decided to put an end to this. We've decided to do whatever is necessary to return our people safely to their homes. Israel has a right to defend itself. Israel also has the right to win and Israel will win. We've degraded Hezbollah's capabilities. We took out thousands of terrorists, including Nasrallah himself and Nasrallah's replacement and the replacement of his replacement. Today, Hezbollah is weaker than it's been for many, many years."

"Now, you Lebanese people, you stand at a significant crossroads. It is your choice. You can now take back your country, You can return it to a path of peace and prosperity. If you don't, Hezbollah will continue to fight Israel from densely populated areas in your expense. It doesn't care if Lebanon is dragged into a wide war. Christians, Jews, Muslims, Sunnis and Shiyas - all of you are suffering because of Hezbollah's futile war against Israel," the Israeli PM added.

"Today, I ask every mother and every father in Lebanon a simple question - is it worth it? Because it doesn't have to be that way. I know you want a better future for your children. So, I am speaking to all of you today. There is a better way, a better way for your children, for your cities, your villages, for your country. You deserve to restore Lebanon to its days of tranquility. You deserve a Lebanon that is different. One country, one flag, one people. Don't let these terrorists destroy your future any more than they've already done," he said.

"Stand up and take your country back. You have an opportunity that hasn't existed in decades - an opportunity to take care of the future of your children and grandchildren. You now have an opportunity to save Lebanon—before it falls into the abyss of a long war that will lead to the destruction and suffering like we see in Gaza. It doesn't have to be that way. Each of you can take a step for your future - even a small step. You can make a difference. I say to you the people of Lebanon - free your country from Hezbollah, so that this war can end. Free your country from Hezbollah so that your country can prosper again so that future generations of Lebanese and Israeli children will know neither war nor bloodshed, but will finally live together in peace," Netanyahu concluded.

The Israeli military has engaged in a series of aerial and ground offensives aimed at dismantling the group’s leadership structure and operational effectiveness.

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant earlier reiterated the significant impact of these developments. Speaking at the IDF Northern Command, Gallant declared that “Hezbollah is an organization without a leader,” asserting that the loss of Safieddine would hinder the group's decision-making capabilities. “There is no one to make decisions, no one to act,” he emphasized, suggesting that this leadership vacuum would severely disrupt Hezbollah's operations.

Gallant also warned of the strategic ramifications for Iran, stating, “When the smoke in Lebanon clears, they will realize in Iran that they have lost their most valuable asset, which is Hezbollah.”

Earlier today, Hezbollah’s Deputy Secretary-General, Naim Qassem, addressed the situation in a speech broadcast in Lebanon. He confirmed that the question of who would succeed Nasrallah remains unresolved but stated that the group would select a new leader soon, albeit through a complex process.

Qassem downplayed Israel's assertions of victory, arguing that the group remains "strictly organized" despite suffering "painful blows" to its leadership. He claimed that Hezbollah's military capabilities are intact and that they will continue to repel Israeli advances into Lebanese territory. “The Israeli army would suffer great losses,” he warned.

The conflict has escalated significantly, with reports indicating that Hezbollah launched at least 100 projectiles toward the Israeli city of Haifa, damaging buildings and injuring at least one individual. As Israeli forces have established positions within Lebanese territory, they claim to have killed 250 Hezbollah members, a claim that Hezbollah has publicly denied.

Israel's military operation, dubbed “Operation Northern Arrow,” began on September 23 with extensive aerial bombardments and has expanded to include ground incursions into southern Lebanon. In a show of force, Israel has deployed a fourth division to the northern border to support these efforts.

