Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Salute for clear majority': PM Modi thanks Haryana voters for historic victory

    The Prime Minister stressed that this victory reflects the people's faith in the BJP’s agenda of growth and progress. He also took the opportunity to congratulate party workers, attributing the electoral success to their unwavering dedication and hard work.

    Salute for clear majority': PM Modi thanks Haryana voters for historic victory AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Oct 8, 2024, 7:53 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 8, 2024, 7:53 PM IST

    In his first response to the election results, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (October 8) hailed the BJP's historic third consecutive term in Haryana as a triumph of development-focused politics and effective governance. Posting on X following the Election Commission's announcement that the BJP secured 47 seats, surpassing the halfway mark in the 90-member Assembly, PM Modi expressed heartfelt gratitude to the people of Haryana for once again bestowing the party with a clear majority.

    The Prime Minister stressed that this victory reflects the people's faith in the BJP’s agenda of growth and progress. He also took the opportunity to congratulate party workers, attributing the electoral success to their unwavering dedication and hard work.

    CM Nayab Singh Saini thanks Haryana, pledges to advance state under PM Modi's vision

    "My heartiest congratulations to all my party workers who have worked tirelessly and with full dedication for this great victory! You have not only served the people of the state to the fullest but have also taken our agenda of development to them. It is because of this that the BJP has achieved this historic victory in Haryana," PM Modi said.

    The Prime Minister's remarks come as the BJP prepares to form its government in the state, with many attributing the party's success to its focus on governance and development initiatives over the past years.

    As the party looks to continue its momentum, the leadership is expected to outline plans that align with Modi's vision for further advancements in Haryana.

    The BJP's performance in Haryana has sparked discussions about the party's strategies and its ability to maintain its appeal among voters.

    Haryana Election 2024 Results: Social media flooded with 'jalebi' memes as BJP eyes hat-trick

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    UP woman harassed, blackmailed by brothers-in-law over obscene video, given triple talak when informed husband shk

    UP woman harassed, blackmailed by brothers-in-law over obscene video, given triple talak when informed husband

    CM Nayab Singh Saini thanks Haryana, pledges to advance state under PM Modi's vision AJR

    CM Nayab Singh Saini thanks Haryana, pledges to advance state under PM Modi's vision

    Jammu and Kashmir Elections 2024 final results: NC-Congress alliance wins 48 seats, BJP secures 29; list of winners here snt

    J&K Elections 2024 final results: NC-Congress alliance wins 48 seats, BJP secures 29; list of winners here

    Haryana Election 2024 Results: Social media flooded with 'jalebi' memes as BJP eyes hat-trick gcw

    Haryana Election 2024 Results: Social media flooded with 'jalebi' memes as BJP eyes hat-trick

    India awarded by WHO for eliminating Trachoma: All you need to know about infectious eye-disease Explained shk

    India awarded by WHO for eliminating Trachoma: All you need to know about infectious eye-disease | Explained

    Recent Stories

    Chiranjeevi buys lavish 6-acre property in Ooty for THIS much; check out whooping cost ATG

    Chiranjeevi buys lavish 6-acre property in Ooty for THIS much; check out whooping cost

    UP woman harassed, blackmailed by brothers-in-law over obscene video, given triple talak when informed husband shk

    UP woman harassed, blackmailed by brothers-in-law over obscene video, given triple talak when informed husband

    CM Nayab Singh Saini thanks Haryana, pledges to advance state under PM Modi's vision AJR

    CM Nayab Singh Saini thanks Haryana, pledges to advance state under PM Modi's vision

    Ajith Kumar's Venus Motorcycle Tour sets an incredible world record; Check out RTM

    Ajith Kumar's Venus Motorcycle Tour sets an incredible world record; Check out

    Jammu and Kashmir Elections 2024 final results: NC-Congress alliance wins 48 seats, BJP secures 29; list of winners here snt

    J&K Elections 2024 final results: NC-Congress alliance wins 48 seats, BJP secures 29; list of winners here

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon