'Salute for clear majority': PM Modi thanks Haryana voters for historic victory

In his first response to the election results, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (October 8) hailed the BJP's historic third consecutive term in Haryana as a triumph of development-focused politics and effective governance. Posting on X following the Election Commission's announcement that the BJP secured 47 seats, surpassing the halfway mark in the 90-member Assembly, PM Modi expressed heartfelt gratitude to the people of Haryana for once again bestowing the party with a clear majority.

The Prime Minister stressed that this victory reflects the people's faith in the BJP’s agenda of growth and progress. He also took the opportunity to congratulate party workers, attributing the electoral success to their unwavering dedication and hard work.

"My heartiest congratulations to all my party workers who have worked tirelessly and with full dedication for this great victory! You have not only served the people of the state to the fullest but have also taken our agenda of development to them. It is because of this that the BJP has achieved this historic victory in Haryana," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister's remarks come as the BJP prepares to form its government in the state, with many attributing the party's success to its focus on governance and development initiatives over the past years.

As the party looks to continue its momentum, the leadership is expected to outline plans that align with Modi's vision for further advancements in Haryana.

The BJP's performance in Haryana has sparked discussions about the party's strategies and its ability to maintain its appeal among voters.

