PM Modi hails BJP's historic victory in Haryana, claims 'people have put no entry board for Congress' (WATCH)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday hailed the people of Haryana for rejecting falsehood and embracing truth, development, and good governance as the BJP secured its third consecutive victory in the state.

Speaking to party workers at the BJP headquarters, Modi highlighted that the peaceful conduct of elections in Jammu and Kashmir was a triumph for India's Constitution and democracy.

Modi further stated that wherever the BJP forms a government, it garners long-term public support, effectively putting up "no entry" signs for the Congress.

"Congress rarely comes back to power. It was 13 years ago that the Congress came back to power in Assam and there are some states where the Congress has not returned to power for 60 years," he said.

"Once the people throw out Congress, they do not let it come back. They put 'no entry' boards for Congress... it is a party that always thought power was its birthright," the prime minister said.

Modi praised the people of Haryana for achieving remarkable success, stating that the ‘kamal’ (lotus) has bloomed across the state.

He remarked that the Congress made attempts to incite Dalits, tribals, farmers, and youth through various means, but the public saw through its tactics and propaganda, ultimately rejecting the party.

"In the land of Gita, truth and development and good governance have won," the prime minister said.

"Today in Haryana, the guarantee of development has trumped falsehood," Modi said, accusing the Congress of indulging in an international conspiracy to defame the country.

Modi further accused the Congress of becoming a 'parasite' (par jeevi), relying heavily on its alliance partners and, at times, even overtaking them.

He noted that since Haryana's establishment in 1966, the state has gone through 13 elections to date.

"In 10 of these elections, the people of Haryana changed the government every five years. However, the people of Haryana have achieved something remarkable. For the first time, a government has been given the opportunity for the third consecutive time," Modi said.

