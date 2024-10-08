Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    PM Modi hails BJP's historic victory in Haryana, claims 'people have put no entry board for Congress' (WATCH)

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday hailed the people of Haryana for rejecting falsehood and embracing truth, development, and good governance as the BJP secured its third consecutive victory in the state.

    PM Modi hails BJP's historic victory in Haryana, claims 'people have put no entry board for Congress' (WATCH) snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Oct 8, 2024, 10:36 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 8, 2024, 10:36 PM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday hailed the people of Haryana for rejecting falsehood and embracing truth, development, and good governance as the BJP secured its third consecutive victory in the state.

    Speaking to party workers at the BJP headquarters, Modi highlighted that the peaceful conduct of elections in Jammu and Kashmir was a triumph for India's Constitution and democracy.

    Also read: Congress faces setback in Haryana Elections 2024: Did disunity, over-confidence cost party's comeback?

    Modi further stated that wherever the BJP forms a government, it garners long-term public support, effectively putting up "no entry" signs for the Congress.

    "Congress rarely comes back to power. It was 13 years ago that the Congress came back to power in Assam and there are some states where the Congress has not returned to power for 60 years," he said.

    "Once the people throw out Congress, they do not let it come back. They put 'no entry' boards for Congress... it is a party that always thought power was its birthright," the prime minister said.

    Modi praised the people of Haryana for achieving remarkable success, stating that the ‘kamal’ (lotus) has bloomed across the state.

    He remarked that the Congress made attempts to incite Dalits, tribals, farmers, and youth through various means, but the public saw through its tactics and propaganda, ultimately rejecting the party.

    "In the land of Gita, truth and development and good governance have won," the prime minister said.

    "Today in Haryana, the guarantee of development has trumped falsehood," Modi said, accusing the Congress of indulging in an international conspiracy to defame the country.

    Also read: J&K Elections 2024 final results: NC-Congress alliance wins 48 seats, BJP secures 29; list of winners here

    Modi further accused the Congress of becoming a 'parasite' (par jeevi), relying heavily on its alliance partners and, at times, even overtaking them.

    He noted that since Haryana's establishment in 1966, the state has gone through 13 elections to date.

    "In 10 of these elections, the people of Haryana changed the government every five years. However, the people of Haryana have achieved something remarkable. For the first time, a government has been given the opportunity for the third consecutive time," Modi said.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Congress faces setback in Haryana Elections 2024: Did disunity, over-confidence cost party's comeback? snt

    Congress faces setback in Haryana Elections 2024: Did disunity, over-confidence cost party's comeback?

    'Woh Jahan Jaegi, Satyanaash Hi Hoga': Brij Bhushan reacts to Vinesh Phogat's win in Haryana polls (WATCH) shk

    'Woh Jahan Jaegi, Satyanaash Hi Hoga': Brij Bhushan reacts to Vinesh Phogat's win in Haryana polls (WATCH)

    Salute for clear majority': PM Modi thanks Haryana voters for historic victory AJR

    'Salute for clear majority': PM Modi thanks Haryana voters for historic victory

    UP woman harassed, blackmailed by brothers-in-law over obscene video, given triple talak when informed husband shk

    UP woman harassed, blackmailed by brothers-in-law over obscene video, given triple talak when informed husband

    CM Nayab Singh Saini thanks Haryana, pledges to advance state under PM Modi's vision AJR

    CM Nayab Singh Saini thanks Haryana, pledges to advance state under PM Modi's vision

    Recent Stories

    Israel Hezbollah war: PM Netanyahu confirms killing of Nasrallah's replacement Hashem Safieddine (WATCH) snt

    Israel-Hezbollah war: Netanyahu claims Nasrallah's successors eliminated in message to Lebanese people (WATCH)

    Congress faces setback in Haryana Elections 2024: Did disunity, over-confidence cost party's comeback? snt

    Congress faces setback in Haryana Elections 2024: Did disunity, over-confidence cost party's comeback?

    'Woh Jahan Jaegi, Satyanaash Hi Hoga': Brij Bhushan reacts to Vinesh Phogat's win in Haryana polls (WATCH) shk

    'Woh Jahan Jaegi, Satyanaash Hi Hoga': Brij Bhushan reacts to Vinesh Phogat's win in Haryana polls (WATCH)

    Salute for clear majority': PM Modi thanks Haryana voters for historic victory AJR

    'Salute for clear majority': PM Modi thanks Haryana voters for historic victory

    Chiranjeevi buys lavish 6-acre property in Ooty for THIS much; check out whooping cost ATG

    Chiranjeevi buys lavish 6-acre property in Ooty for THIS much; check out whooping cost

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon