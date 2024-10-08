'Ronaldo & Messi of cricket': Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli show off their football skills in viral video (WATCH)

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Indian cricket icons Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, while primarily known for their remarkable performances on the cricket field, have a shared passion for football, a sport that they frequently incorporate into their warm-up routines. This love for football not only enhances their fitness but also adds a layer of camaraderie among the players.

    During warm-up sessions and charity matches, Rohit Sharma, who is an ardent Real Madrid fan, showcases impressive ball control and a calm demeanor. His sportsmanship is evident in his football playstyle, mirroring the composure he exhibits while batting. Rohit's ability to stay collected under pressure translates well onto the football field, making him a steady presence during matches.

    On the other hand, Virat Kohli, who is known for his rigorous fitness regime, often integrates football into his pre-match rituals. His quick reflexes, agility, and stamina shine through as he navigates the field. Virat's aggressive approach to the game is a testament to his competitive spirit; he doesn’t hesitate to chase down the ball or engage with his teammates, embodying the energy he brings to cricket.

    Both players, along with their fellow cricketers, frequently engage in friendly football games as part of their warm-up routine before matches. These sessions have become a popular way for the team to loosen up and enjoy a change of pace, providing a refreshing break from the intensity of cricket.

    Their football skills have not gone unnoticed by fans, who have been treated to glimpses of their play through various social media posts and viral videos. One such video, which has been making waves online amidst the ongoing India vs Bangladesh T20 series, showcases Rohit and Virat displaying their football prowess during a casual practice session, highlighting their enthusiasm and enjoyment of the sport.

    Rohit Sharma has also participated in notable charity football matches, including the "Celebrity Clasico," organized by Virat Kohli's foundation. These events bring together Bollywood stars and cricketers for a good cause, and Rohit has demonstrated a solid understanding of the game during these appearances, often impressing spectators with his gameplay.

    Virat's football skills reflect his intense personality; his aggressive playstyle and high energy make him one of the most dynamic participants in the games played by the Indian cricket team. His enthusiasm for football not only serves as a fun outlet but also reinforces his commitment to fitness and teamwork.

    Rohit and Virat’s mutual love for football adds an entertaining, competitive dynamic to their friendship. The sport serves as an effective tool for them to enhance their fitness, coordination, and teamwork, which are essential qualities on the cricket field. Their passion for football highlights the lighter side of these athletes, showcasing that even amidst their cricketing commitments, they prioritize staying fit and enjoying life off the field.

