Champions Trophy 2025 final venue could shift from Lahore to Dubai if India qualifies: Report

The 2025 ICC Champions Trophy, scheduled to run from February 19 to March 9, could reportedly see a significant venue change for its final if India qualifies, shifting from Lahore, Pakistan, to Dubai, UAE. This development underscores the ongoing tension surrounding India’s participation in international cricket events held in Pakistan, stemming from long-standing geopolitical issues.

The tournament is set to feature a total of 15 matches across confirmed venues in Pakistan, with the final awarded to Lahore. However, the Indian cricket team's participation remains uncertain as they have not played an international match in Pakistan since 2008. There is no indication that the Indian government will relax its current travel ban to Pakistan, complicating matters for tournament organizers and fans alike.

If India advances to the final on March 9, there are informal discussions considering Dubai as an alternative venue, according to a report in the Telegraph. This scenario raises the possibility that the final venue might not be confirmed until just three days prior, on March 6. The logistical challenges posed by this uncertainty are immense, with both grounds needing to be prepared to host the final, creating confusion among competing teams, match officials, media, and fans.

Furthermore, the report stated that if India reaches the semi-finals, there may also be a need to stage that match outside Pakistan. Dubai, along with Abu Dhabi and Sharjah, are equipped to host the matches at short notice, further complicating the scheduling landscape.

The potential for India not to play in Pakistan during the Champions Trophy is not without precedent. The Asia Cup held last year was initially set to take place solely in Pakistan but was instead co-hosted with Sri Lanka, resulting in all of India’s matches, including the highly anticipated clash with Pakistan, being played in Sri Lanka.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has consistently stated that their decisions regarding touring Pakistan are influenced by directives from the Indian government. Despite not having played a bilateral series against Pakistan since 2012-13, India and Pakistan continue to meet in major global events, maintaining a fierce rivalry on the cricketing stage.

Currently, all of India’s group matches in the Champions Trophy are scheduled to take place in Lahore, which is conveniently located just two hours from the Indian border, facilitating easier logistics for fans and teams. Despite this proximity, the Indian team remains under restrictions that prevent them from traveling to Pakistan, casting further doubt on the tournament's arrangements.

Should the status quo persist, it is likely that India will play all their games in the UAE instead. Their group stage includes matches against New Zealand and Bangladesh, in addition to the high-stakes encounter with Pakistan.

Despite the uncertainties, officials from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) remain optimistic about the tournament’s success in Pakistan. PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi expressed his hopes for India’s participation, stating, “The Indian team should come. We are confident we will host all the teams in the Champions Trophy in Pakistan.”

The Champions Trophy marks a significant moment for Pakistani cricket, being the first global tournament hosted in the country since the 1996 Cricket World Cup. Pakistan enters this edition as the defending champions, having defeated India in the final of the last Champions Trophy held in 2017 at The Oval.

