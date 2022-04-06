When its football, Lionel Messi shows no mercy even while playing with his sons; watch

Argentine superstar playing football with his three sons in the backyard has gone viral.

Argentina star Lionel Messi is believed to be one of the most outstanding footballers in the world. After playing nearly two decades for FC Barcelona, Lionel Messi is currently playing for the French side, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

The seven-time winner of the Ballon d’Or record, Messi, shows no mercy on his opponents, even if it is a fun match between him and his kids. In a video posted on Instagram, Messi is playing football in his backyard with his kids. In the hilarious video, his wife had to request him to let the kids win.

The football legend has three sons named Thiago, Mateo and Ciro, with his childhood love Antonela Roccuzzo. The video shows Lionel Messi enjoying the play with his three sons. After a couple of passes, Ciro attempted to go for a goal, which was saved. One can also notice that many times, Messi passes the ball to his son. However, towards the end, he scored a goal himself.

The caption on the video, initially written in Spanish, translates to “Let the kids win,” along with an angry face emoji.

After being shared online, the video has garnered over 97k likes. Fans of the footballer shared their views in the comments section. A user wrote, "Greatest Player and Father I've ever seen by far." Another person commented, "Thiago the future goalkeeper."

After graduating from the renowned La Masia academy, Lionel Messi debuted for Barcelona on October 16, 2004. He transferred to PSG in August 2021 after scoring 672 goals for Barcelona. The 34-year-old will lead Argentina to the World Cup later this year. Lionel Messi has also scored 80 goals in 161 appearances for La Albiceleste.

