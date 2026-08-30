South Africa fast bowler Lutho Sipamla has been ruled out of the T20I tri-series in Namibia due to a hamstring injury. This adds to SA's growing injury concerns, with Kagiso Rabada also sidelined ahead of the upcoming series against Australia.

Sipamla Ruled Out Amid Growing Injury Concerns

South Africa fast bowler Lutho Sipamla has been ruled out of the ongoing T20I tri-series involving South Africa, Namibia and Zimbabwe after suffering a left hamstring injury, according to Cricinfo. Sipamla bowled just nine deliveries in South Africa's opening match against Namibia before leaving the field. He subsequently missed the team's second match against Zimbabwe.

The pacer will be replaced in the squad by Andile Simelane. While Sipamla is the second South African player to be ruled out of the tri-series after batter Jason Smith, the setback adds to South Africa's growing injury concerns, with pacer Kagiso Rabada also ruled out of the upcoming ODI series against Australia due to a right hamstring injury and is now racing against time to recover in time for the three-Test series between both countries, which begins on October 9. The ODI series is set to kick off on September 24 in Durban, with the third match scheduled for September 30 at Potchefstroom. After the ongoing tri-series, South Africa will then host Australia for ODIs and Tests before facing Bangladesh and England in further international assignments.

South Africa Rebounds with Win Over Zimbabwe

Coming to the ongoing tri-series in Namibia, South Africa bounced back from their opening defeat to Namibia with a dominant seven-wicket win over Zimbabwe in Windhoek on Saturday. Zimbabwe posted 144/8 after a strong start from Brian Bennett (34) and Ben Curran (24). However, South Africa's bowlers triggered a middle-order collapse, with Duan Jansen taking 3/45 and Prenelan Subrayen claiming 2/27. A cameo of 30 off 13 balls from Tadiwanashe Marumani helped Zimbabwe reach a competitive total. In reply, South Africa chased down the target in just 13.4 overs, riding on the back of Dewald Brevis, who smashed 75 off 32 balls, including seven fours and six sixes, following up his unbeaten 75 against Namibia. He also earned Player of the Match. (ANI)