South African spinner Prenelan Subrayen hailed Dewald Brevis' match-winning 75* against Zimbabwe in the T20I Tri-Series as a 'privilege to watch'. Brevis' knock guided the Proteas to a convincing seven-wicket victory.

South African spinner Prenelan Subrayen hailed batting sensation Dewald Brevis, calling it a "privilege" to watch the Proteas star following his match-winning knock against Zimbabwe in the T20I Tri-Series, according to the ICC website.

South Africa bounced back from their shock defeat to hosts Namibia in the tournament opener with a convincing seven-wicket victory over Zimbabwe on Saturday, with Brevis once again emerging as the standout performer. After scoring an unbeaten 75 against Namibia, Brevis smashed 75 not out off just 32 balls, including seven fours and six sixes, to guide South Africa to the target in only 13.4 overs.

'He came today and saw it through for us'

Subrayen said Brevis had taken the frustration of narrowly missing out against Namibia into the Zimbabwe game and ensured he finished the job this time. "I think Dewald's innings yesterday (against Namibia) and today (against Zimbabwe), he really showed frustration yesterday when he couldn't take us home. That's something he reflected on and he came today and saw it through for us. For us, sitting in the change room, it's uplifting watching him bat. Especially when you see the third umpire running in the new ball every second over. Watching him bat is quite a privilege," Subrayen said following the Proteas' win, as per the ICC website.

Zimbabwe Acknowledges Brevis's Impact

Zimbabwe batter Tadiwanashe Marumani also acknowledged Brevis' influence, saying his attacking approach shifted the momentum decisively in South Africa's favour. "The intent was there from ball one. He looked to score, which released the pressure from their changing room, and it made a huge difference, as his performance reduced the asking rate to less than a run a ball," Marumani said.

Match Summary

Zimbabwe posted 144/8 after Brian Bennett (34) and Ben Curran (24) provided a solid start. A cameo of 30 off 13 balls from Tadiwanashe Marumani helped Zimbabwe reach a competitive total. For South Africa, Duan Jansen took three wickets while Prenelan Subrayen claimed 2/27. (ANI)