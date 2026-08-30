Indian squash player Abhay Singh defeated Hong Kong's Henry Leung 3-2 to win the men's singles title at the Tuanku Muhriz Trophy 2026 in Malaysia. This marks his 13th PSA Tour-level title and his third victory at this specific tournament.

Indian squash star Abhay Singh secured the men's singles title at the Tuanku Muhriz Trophy 2026 in Seremban, Malaysia, on Sunday, beating the third-seeded Hong Kong player Henry Leung in the title clash. Abhay outclassed Henry by 3-2 (11-7, 6-11, 3-11, 11-5, 12-10) in the final for the PSA Challenger Tour 15 event, as per Olympics.com. With this win, Abhay has won his 13th PSA Tour-level title and his second title this year after the India Open in Mumbai back in March. At world number 24, Abhay is India's highest-ranked player. This title triumph marks his third Tuanku Muhriz Trophy win after the 2022 and 2024 editions.

Journey to the Final

After an opening round bye, Abhay started the campaign with a 3-1 (8-11, 11-2, 11-6, 11-2) victory over Malaysia's Low Wa Sern in the second round. Then he met Malaysia's Mohammad Syafiq Kamal in the quarterfinals, beating him 3-1 (11-4, 11-13, 11-5, 11-5) and following it with a win over another Malaysian, Ameeshenraj Chandaran, 3-2 (7-11, 11-9, 11-7, 7-11, 11-3) in a 72 minuts final four clash.

Career Highlights and Future Significance

Abhay was a part of the Indian men's team which won a gold and the mixed doubles side which won a bronze at the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou, and is a crucial part of India's Asian Games 2026 squad, where he would play in men's singles and women's team events. Asian Games will start off from September 19 onwards in Japan. These title wins play a massive significance for India, as Squash will make its debut at the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics. (ANI)