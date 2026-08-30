Despite Shafali Verma's explosive 64, Thailand's spirited bowling, led by Suleeporn Laomi, triggered a dramatic collapse to restrict India to 159/9 in their Women's Asia Cup clash. India slid from a dominant 108/2 to 136/7 in a few overs.

Despite an explosive half-century from Shafali Verma, Thailand bowlers, particularly Suleeporn Laomi and Sunida Chaturongrattana, put on a spirited bowling performance, restricting India to 159/9 in the Women's Asia Cup match at Dubai on Sunday. At one point, India was sailing at 108/2, but collapsed to 136/7 in the next five overs.

Shafali (64 in 36 balls, with eight fours and three sixes) was the top-scorer for India. Thailand won the toss and put India to bat first. Pratika Rawal made her debut for India in T20Is, while Deepti Sharma was playing her 150th T20I for India, becoming third Indian player after Harmanpreet Kaur (202) and Smriti Mandhana (171) to reach the milestone.

India's Blazing Start

Smriti Mandhana started well with three boundaries against Phannita Maya in the first over. In the next over, Shafali got two fours against Thipatcha Putthawong. Smriti got a four and Shafali got a six against Maya in the third over, before the former perished for 10-ball 19, with four boundaries. India was 38/1 in three overs after Smriti became a victim of a run out.

Shafali however, continued to attack, while Pratika hit her first six in T20I career on her fourth ball, bringing India to 50-run mark in 4.1 overs. At the end of the powerplay, India was 65/1, with Pratika (13*) and Shafali (33*) unbeaten.

Sunida Chaturongrattana's second over was expensive, with Pratika scoring a four and Shafali getting a four and a six, looting 15 runs. Shafali reached her 19th T20I fifty in 26 balls, with six fours and three sixes. However, on the next ball, Pratika was cleaned up for 18-ball 22 by Suleeporn Laomi, with her knock having two fours and a six. India was 91/2 in nine overs.

Thailand Fightback Triggers Collapse

At the end of 10 overs, India was 101/2, with Shafali (59*) joined by skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (1*), both unbeaten. Putthawong and Laomi got India in trouble really quick. India's smooth sailing inning ran into trouble as the former cleaned up Harmanpreet for five, while Laomi cleaned up Shafali (64 in 36 balls, with eight fours and three sixes) and a dangerous Richa Ghosh (0) on successive balls. India sunk to 112/5 in 13 overs.

Bharti Fulmali and Deepti Sharma had to take the innings forward. Fulmali and Deepti found some boundaries, but Deepti was run out for seven-ball five by Laomi while Fulmali's 14-ball 13 was ended by Chaturongrattana, reducing India to 136/7 in 16.3 overs.

Thailand continued to put on a spirited effort with the ball, with Prema Rawat (6) and Nandni Sharma (0) removed, reducing India to 137/9 in 17.2 overs. Kranti Garud (15* in eight balls) and Shree Charani (6*) fought hard for India, taking them to 159/9 in 20 overs.

Laomi (3/26) was the pick of the bowlers for Thailand, while Chaturongrattana took 2/31 in three overs. Skipper Putthawong and Chanida Sutthiruang got a wicket each. (ANI)